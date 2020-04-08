10,000 Steps A Day: Simple Hacks To Cover Your Workout Routine Without Doing An Exercise

Before we all got cooped into our homes due to the Coronavirus outbreak, most of us had a planned schedule for a workout either post or amid work. Many people have the habit of completing 10,000 steps per day as part of their fitness regime. Now that many amongst us have turned lethargic, here are some easy hacks to maintain the 10,000 steps a day routine without doing a proper exercise.

Hacks to complete 10,000 steps a day without exercising

Dancing

Dancing is the best way to complete your 10,000 steps a day without exercising. All you need to do is, channelise your inner spirits, turn on the music and groove to the beats of your favourite songs. With this, you are freeing your muscles and also rejuvenating yourself. With every move, counts your step that indulges in an activity of staying fit at home amid lockdown.

Watch your Netflix episodes while walking

Many of us are glued to the screens all day binge-watching our favourite shows on Netflix. Rather than turning into a couch potato, make it a habit of taking small strolls in the house while watching web shows. With this, you are sure to dive into your favourite show and you may not realize how easily your 10,000 steps a day will be covered.

Broom and mop your room every day

The lockdown has taken a toll on the daily lives of people. While everyone is quarantined at home, most likely, your maid also is practising social distancing and not paying regular visits. Here's the time. Do not let the dust settle and do your house brooming and mopping al by yourself. Indulge in the habit of keeping your house clean which involves self-exercise too.

Walk while scrolling through social media

Social media is one of the things that keeps you enthralled amid the COVID-19 quarantine. Instead of a workout at home, you can walk while scrolling through social media on the phone. With this, you can contribute to your 10,000 steps a day as per routine.

Prepare some appetizing dishes

Here's the time to not only stay indoors and contain the spread of Coronavirus, but also the time to take good care of health. Google a new simple recipe every day and dish out some time to prepare scrumptious food in the kitchen. With this activity, you can cover a few steps and also reduce the time you spend sitting on the sofa.

