Yoga Exercises To Reduce Strain That You Can Follow After Your Quarantine Binge-watch

The COVID-19 lockdown has made it compulsory for everyone to stay at home as it reduces their chances to contract the deadly virus. People are now looking for various ways and means to pass their time at home and thus are binge-watching TV shows on TV and on the various OTT platforms. This can lead to eye strain and eyes might also start paining due to the constant glare of the laptop falling on them. Here are some amazing eye exercises in yoga that you can do to release some strain from your eyes. These eye care tips will help your eyes and body to relax.

ALSO READ | Eye Exercises: Easy Eye Exercises One Must Follow To Reduce Eye Strain

Yoga for eyes

Palming

In this yoga exercise, you must rub their hands together for 10 to 15 seconds to create friction. After they start feeling warm, you must place their hands over their eyes, with the fingers touching your foreheads lightly. The palms must be resting over the eyes. Taking deep breaths, you must relax their entire body and also relax your eye muscles. Let the eyes grow soft. You can do this over and over again until they feel soothed and energised.

ALSO READ | Facial Yoga Exercises To Reduce Lip Size And Lift Cheeks To Look Younger; Check It Out

Eye rolling

This eye-rolling is slightly different than the ones you do while watching horror movies as the character walks towards the scary noise. For this, you need to sit upright with a relaxed breath. Next step is to relax the face and eye muscles. You need to then look at the ceiling without moving your head. Then slowly, you need to circle your eyes in a clockwise direction, as spaciously as possible. You need to also focus on the objects that you can see. You need to do this three times, then close your eyes and relax.

ALSO READ | Facial Yoga Exercises To Help You Maintain Healthy And Glowing Skin

Focus shifting

This is the third part of quarantine tips, known as focus shifting. Loosen up your body, completely relax and breath comfortably. Then hold out one of your arms straight in front of you with a thumbs up. It is important to relax your fist as well. First focus on your thumb. Then slowly, start moving your thumb towards your nose. Keep doing this until you come to the point where you lose focus. Pause there for some seconds and let them arm flow back to its original place, still keeping your focus on the thumb. You need to do this 10 times.

ALSO READ | Yoga Asanas: Three Easy And Effective Yoga Exercises For Vertigo

Distant gazing

It is a simple yoga exercise. You just have to relax your eyes and gaze at an object place far away from you. Then slowly shift your gaze to some another object. It is important to focus on these objects as clearly as possible.

Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ | Yoga Day 2019: These 5 Yoga Exercises Will Help In Managing Asthma