Facial Yoga Exercises: 3 Exercises For To Maintain Healthy And Glowing Skin

Skin is commonly known as the body’s largest organ, and it thus needs to be nourished and maintained properly. It is extremely essential to keep your skin healthy. The face also needs to be nourished properly. A number of tests, as reported by many medical journals, have proved that a set of specific facial exercises helps by keeping the glow of the skin intact. Here are some facial yoga exercises.

Facial Yoga Exercises

Smooth Smile Lines

Smiling is extremely important to build the cheek muscles of their face. One can also tackle smile lines by breaking down the tension in the muscle from the inside out with the help of a tongue. One can carry out this exercise by sticking their tongue inside their mouth and trying to follow a tiny circle on the labial line. Repeat this for around five circles in clockwise and counterclockwise on each side to smooth smile lines. This particular exercise should be done once per day.

Puff Your Cheeks

This particular excise can be carried out by inhaling through the mouth and distending the breath from cheek to cheek, then releasing it. These quick and easy movements help the individual by strengthening the cheek muscles and preventing them from looking hollow. This exercise should be done regularly in order to ger lifted and plump cheeks.

Stretching The Eyelids

This particular excise can be carried out by looking upwards and raising one’s eyebrows at the same time. One should close their eyes gently while they are looking straight up above. This is done because our eyelids have a tendency to droop with age. Doing this will particular stretching exercise can help keep them firm and sturdy.

