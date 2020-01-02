Fingertips Peeling? Know The Causes And Remedies To Identify And Remedy This Issue

Fingertips peeling is also known as hand dermatitis. The common occurrence for the fingertips peeling includes various environmental irritants and some underlying medical conditions as well. One should start worrying and visit a physician if the skin is continuously peeling off from the fingertips. Here are some of the causes and remedies for fingertips peeling.

Fingertips Peeling causes

Environmental causes -

Dry skin – The most common environmental factor that causes fingertips peeling is dry skin. This is more prevalent during the winters but it is not limited to that as people may also be susceptible to dry skin after bathing in hot water.

Frequent handwashing – The lipid barrier may wear away if you are continuously in contact with soap, which causes the soap to seep into sensitive layers of skin and cause peeling.

Using products with harsh chemicals – Products with fragrances, chemicals like isothiazolinones, Cocamidopropyl betaine, and formaldehyde, which are used as preservatives in the moisturisers, shampoos, etc may cause skin peeling as well.

Sunburn – Sunburns cause the skin to feel tender and you could find the skin peeling off as the common symptom after experiencing initial sunburn. The treatment is to keep reapplying sunscreen.

Medical conditions-

Allergies - In some cases, it has been seen that people who suffer from allergy after wearing nickel, latex or inexpensive jewellery find themselves with redness and itchy skin.

Niacin deficiency – The deficiency may cause pellagra which causes hand dermatitis as one of its many symptoms.

Vitamin A toxicity- Too much vitamin A, on the other hand, could also lead to irritated skin.

Eczema and psoriasis are the skin issues that have skin peeling as common symptoms. Prevent this by avoiding contact with harsh cleansers, hot water, harsh soaps. This can be prevented by wearing gloves before dealing with harsh chemicals.

Exfoliative keratolysis – The skin issue occurs in summers causing blisters that peels off later. Harsh soaps and cleansers should be avoided if people suffer from this disease.

Kawasaki disease- Peeling fingertip sis one of the symptoms of this rare condition called Kawasaki disease.

Fingertips Peeling Remedies

The immediate remedy for fingertips peeling is to apply OTC creams or moisturisers which would calm down the dry skin, but this can only be done if the symptoms are mild. However, if you are experiencing extreme pain and difficulty in breathing then the symptoms won't be considered as mild. You should check with your doctor if your skin peeling issues don't subside within a week as well.

