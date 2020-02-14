Fitness Instagram Accounts Perfect For Health & Fitness Freaks

Instagram is a pretty great place to get inspired to do a lot of good things, and fitness is one such thing. The fitness Instagram accounts of many influencers teach you how to follow an effective workout routine and stick to it. They share important videos, inspirational notes, and pictures so that you can kick start your fitness regime and follow it rigorously! There are some really effective Instagram accounts to follow for fitness tips, like the ones below.

10 Instagram Accounts to Follow for Holistic Fitness Tips

Alice Liveing – Her Instagram handle is @aliceliveing; she is a fitness influencer and provides effective fitness tips. A personal trainer by profession and the author of three bestselling books, Alice can be followed for the betterment of your health. Kayla Itsines - This fitness queen is always ready to share her fitness mantra with everyone on her Instagram handle @kayla_itsines. The Bikini Body Guide by her has influenced and inspired thousands of women worldwide, and she keeps you updated with her progress pictures, which make her followers hit the gym. The Body Coach – His Instagram handle is @thebodycoach, and he will inspire you to make effective meals for a healthy diet and provide tips to perform easy exercises that anybody, anywhere, can perform. The Food Medic – She is a doctor and provides people with amazing techniques to stay fit by following a few easy lifestyle changes. Her videos are regularly updated, and anybody can perform the easy exercises indoor as well as outdoor exercises. Her handle @thefoodmedic is one of the best Instagram accounts for fitness tips and meal preparations. Deliciously Ella – If you want healthy and lead a healthy life, then following her is probably the best option. For vegan dishes and vegan diet, you can certainly follow her handle @deliciouslyella. Maeve Madden – Her killer workout sessions will inspire you a lot to perform the effective exercises. Her strength and fitness will provide your daily dose of motivation on her handle @maeve_madden. The Fashion Fitness Foodie – Her name is Lucy Mountain, and the posts by her are just perfect for people who are looking for good recipes and dishes good for health and steps towards having a healthy life. Charlee Atkins – If you are in search of easy and quick fitness tips that can be performed anywhere, then you need to follow her. She is a SoulCycle trainer with years of experience. Alex Silver-Fagan – You will find her kettle-bell exercises and yoga posts interesting and pretty easy yet effective. Bespoke Treatments – Hardcore workout session yet not getting injured is what you learn from this account. This account is basically related to physical therapy. Two physical therapists working here to help people out @cameron_yuen and @dangiordanodpt can be followed too.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock