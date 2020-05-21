Full Body Workout Tips That You Can Take From Online Fitness Coach Gauri Paranjpe | WATCH

Gauri Niranjan Paranjpe is an online fitness coach who keeps on updating her Instagram page with a huge number of fitness videos. Especially during the lockdown, she is effortlessly posting amazing fitness and exercising posts. Gauri Paranjpe keeps updating her social media and keeps intriguing her fans with full-body workout tips to try at home.

So, let’s take a look at Gauri Paranjpe’s Instagram where she has given a full-body workout video in which she is training her audience and followers to utilize the lockdown period and exercise daily-

Gauri Paranjpe's full-body workout pattern which she posted on her IG is here:

Triceps Dips – 20 Reps

Reverse Planks Kicks – 36 Reps

Butterfly Dips – 15 Reps

Bridge Reach – 12 Reps

V Split – 15 Reps

V Hold Twist – 20 Reps

Kick Jacks – 35 Reps

Mount Climbers – 30 Reps

Jump Squat Walk – 5 Reps

This is her full-body workout routine that everybody can follow and stay fit and maintain a healthy body at home. If you are not used to such rigid exercise routine, start with minimum planks and workout. But with a steady process, you can do all these exercises and make your body fit during the lockdown while staying at home, with no gym equipment. Have a look at this video to get proper fully-body workout instruction and guidance from Gauri Paranjpe.

A Full Body Workout that you will be proud of💯⁣

▶️Make sure you do your warm up and stretch routine after this workout. ⁣

▶️Repeat 3 sets for a killer fat burn.⁣

▶️Eat well and make sure you are eating in a calorie deficit if you are wanting to shed some kilos.🤓⁣

She also has an online site named ActiFit Transformations, where she addresses certain people who are in need of health and fitness care. Her online fitness site states that,

"Welcome to ActiFit Transformations. I am thrilled to see you and your search for weight loss ends here. I am looking for busy people who are seriously looking for a body transformation. It is my passion to get people results without strict dieting, calorie counting or many hours in the gym. Our online programmes can easily be followed by anyone anywhere. But heres the thing... I could lose 28kg of body fat because I decided to start. So go ahead, take your first step by applying, and I am with you to help you achieve your weight loss goal.”

