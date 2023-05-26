Gauahar Khan Loses 10 Kgs In 10 Days Post Childbirth; How Healthy Is It? Doctors Answer

Actress Gauahar Khan gave birth to a baby boy on May 10. Days after embracing motherhood, the Ishaqzaade actress took to her Instagram to share pictures of her phyical tranformation post-pregnancy. Posing in front of a mirror, Gauahar shows how she lost 10 kgs in 10 days after giving birth. This has sparked an important discussion on pregnancy-related body weight issues.

On Gauahar Khan’s rushing to get ‘back in shape’, a contrast to Anita Hassanandani

While Gauahar took the route of rapid postpartum weight loss, fellow actress Anita Hassanandani chose a more relaxed approach. Anita Hassanandani, who gave birth to a boy in February 2021, left everyone bemused when she confessed that she eats everything. The actress shared a video of her weight loss journey post-delivery and revealed that she did it without being on a diet.

New mothers go thorugh a plethora of health issues. Hormonal imbalances, body aches, food cravings, morning sickness, and loss of bladder control are only a few of the innumerable health-related complications they face, be it during or post-pregnancy. Then comes the issue of pregnancy-related weight gain, which most women experience. However, despite the progressive discussions around healthy body image, self-love and inclusivity, new mothers still bear the brunt of societal expectations when it comes to weight gain. Immediately after giving birth, women are faced with questions about shedding those extra pounds. Is this weight loss healthy? We asked medical professional some pressing questions and this is what they had to say.

Is it healthy to lose so much weight so soon post pregnancy?

Gauahar Khan’s extreme weight loss journey has raised questions on how healthy it is to lose 10 kilos in 10 days for postpartum women. Anita Hassanandani also shared that post-pregnancy, it is difficult for actresses to immediately bounce back to the way their bodieslooked before pregnancy. The pressure to do so is much higher for women in showbiz. Does this lead to unrealistic expectations from womenkind in general? Doctors suggest that it is best to take the weight loss journey slowly, instead of rushing into it after childbirth.

How much weight loss is ideal after pregnancy?

Dr N Sapna Lulla, Lead Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore is of the following opinion. “There is no standard line because each body is unique and individual circumstances add on. One can lose about 9 kg in the immediate postpartum period due to baby weight, amniotic fluid, and the placenta.” She also mentions that losing 4 to 5 kgs in the few weeks of childbirth is permissible but only through exercise and a healthy, nutritious diet. Dr Sapna added that losing more than a pound per week is simply unrealistic.

Can rapid and excessive weight loss result in long-term health complications?

Medical experts suggest that losing too much weight too soon can be detrimental in many ways. Dr. Biplab Mukhopadhyay, Gynae Laparoscopic Surgeries, says that it is unhealthy for both the mother and the baby. He says that excessive weight loss can leave one “exhausted and run down”. Most importantly, the mother “may... end up with a low breast milk supply or with breast milk that lacks the nutrients your baby needs.”, added Dr Biplab.

Can the inability to lose weight after childbirth lead to postpartum depression?

Dr. Jyothi Kala, Consultant - Obstetrics And Gynecology from Manipal Hospitals says, “There are studies that show that there is a higher probability of postpartum depression in women who have excess weight gain in the third trimester, not postpartum. Inability to lose this weight can further contribute to postpartum depression.” However, she added that there are many causes of postpartum depression, and weight loss may be just one of the several contributing factor. “Only to attribute weight loss as a factor for postpartum depression would be incorrect”, says Dr Jyothi.

Is it okay to slow down on the weight loss journey and not bounce back immediately?

Doctors say that new mothers should take their postpartum weight loss journey slowly and steadily. Dr Jyothi suggests practising healthy habits like portion control, avoiding overeating, having a balanced diet and making time for exercise. For normal deliveries, the doctor suggests resuming exercise within two weeks of giving birth, while for c-section deliveries, one can start exercise within four weeks of delivery, after consultation with a gynaecologist. Rest and hydration are two key elements that aid healthy weight loss in new mothers.