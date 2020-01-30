Here's All One Needs To Know About The High-intensity Tabata Workout

Workout styles are adopted by people usually for different reasons — to increase strength, lose weight, improve flexibility and build muscle. However, all workouts are said to be effective as long as one sticks to the routine. Along with the numerous workout styles that have come up over the years, there is a new one on the block that one can check out. It's called Tabata workout.

How was Tabata Workout discovered?

The Tabata workout or Tabata training was discovered by Dr Izumi Tabata, a Japanese scientist. Accompanying him on this research was a team from the National Institute of Fitness and Sports in Tokyo. They conducted a research on two athlete groups. The first performed moderated training five days a week for six weeks. The other group performed high-intensity training four days a week for six weeks. While the first group worked for one hour, the second worked out or four minutes and 20 seconds. After six weeks, the first group showed an increase in their aerobic system but a negligent result for the anaerobic system. However, the second group had visible results for both the systems.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Gives Fans Style And Fitness Inspiration With Her Gym Wear

What is Tabata workout?

All the exercise in a Tabata workout needs to be carried out for only four minutes. However, one has to push oneself very hard for 20 seconds and then rest for 10 seconds. This completes one set. One needs to complete eight such sets for each exercise. Any kind of exercise can opt for the Tabata workout. One can go for push-ups, squats, burpees or even kettlebell exercises.

Also Read: Roger Federer Wrestles With His Fitness Coach Before A Practice Session, Watch Video

Problems in Tabata workout

Although ideally, a Tabata workout seems plausible, physically it is impossible. Hence, one can go for a more practical option. This can include working out for a certain period of time but resting for half that amount of time. This creates high-intensity intervals where the intensity is still “high” but relative to the person’s fitness ability.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela's Fitness Mantra Every Gym Enthusiast Would Want To Know

Tabata workout benefits

Tabata workout leads to more weight loss than most other workouts. This happens because apparently the Tabata workout keeps working on the metabolism even after the routine is complete. Tabata workout also helps in increasing one's aerobic and anaerobic capacity.

Also Read: Amala Paul's Fitness Posts That Inspire Fans To Hit The Gym And Stay Healthy

Disclaimer: One should consult their physiotherapist before embarking on new routines like the Tabata workout. Such high-intensity workouts may adversely affect someone if their body type is not fit for it. One can also consult their gym trainer for the Tabata workout.