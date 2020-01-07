Home Remedies To Cure Cold Feet And Palms During Winter!

The winter season is at its peak and it’s the perfect time to cover ourselves inside a cosy blanket. It also gets difficult for us, to want to get out of the blanket because we are warm and comfortable. But, there are days when our palms and feet stay cold even after spending hours in a warm blanket. If you could relate to this, read ahead.

Read Hangover After A Late-night Party? These Home Remedies Can Help

Home remedies for cold feet and cold palms

According to Healthline, the main reason for our feet and palm getting cold is that there is not enough oxygen and blood reaching there. This happens due to poor blood circulation. Sometimes, feeling extreme cold can also be related to other health problems like anaemia, restless leg syndrome, chronic fatigue syndrome, nerve damage and diabetes. However, these problems have some home remedies too,

Massage

Read Toothaches And Gum Aches: Use These 3 Home Remedies To Numb Your Pain

Massaging is the simplest therapeutic way to restore the warmth in your feet and palms. Rubbing your palms and feet with essential oils can stimulate the blood flow and also increase the supply of oxygen.

Salt bath

Epsom salt provides your body with magnesium and soaking your feet and palm in hot water. It will give your body a warming effect. A salt bath is also soothing and relaxes the body.

Iron-rich food

Iron deficiency is one of the main reasons for cold feet and palms due to anaemia. To fight anaemia, consume iron-rich foods like soybean, spinach, apples, dried apricots, olives, and beetroots.

Do a quick warm-up

Warm-ups like jumping jacks are beneficial. March in a place while sitting and wiggle your toes and make circles with your feet. This will result in blood flow and give you relief.

Read Got An Upset Stomach? Try These Home Remedies To Alleviate For Some Respite

Vitamin B food

Vitamin B-12 deficiency can give you numerological symptoms including cold feet and cold palms. Vitamin B is found naturally in meat and dairy products which help in maintaining healthy red blood cells.

When does it get serious?

You need to visit the doctor if you have cold feet all the time also during offseason. It means you might be suffering from some serious conditions and need to visit and doctor if you get symptoms like fatigue, weight loss, weight gain, fever or joint pain.

Read Do You Have Canker Sore? Here Are Top Natural Home Remedies To Treat This Condition

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.