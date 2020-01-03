5 Ways To Create Health Goals For Yourself To Start Afresh This 2020

Health and wellness – comes from a combination of lifestyle choices. It is not a one-day process but a journey of building up your health profile slowly and steadily with conscious choices. As the calendar marks New Year, its time to create real and achievable health goals for 2020 to live a happy, healthy, and fulfilling life. Nikhil Kapur is the Founder Director of Atmantan Wellness tells you how to.

Take it slow

Rather than rushing yourself into schedules of gym workouts, fancy diets, etc – ease yourself into fitness. Pick up healthy habits over a course of time to let your body adapt to the change. From shifting to a low-sugar, low-carb and high-protein diet to introducing yourself to healthy workout routines like running, jogging, Zumba or yoga – take time to let your body adapt to the change. Fastening the health goals can traumatise the body and put too much pressure on you. Building up a healthy lifestyle takes a lifetime!

Start practicing mindful and healthy eating

Dieting is not sustainable, healthy eating is! Rather than beginning with a new year resolution that revolves around a diet to promote weight loss, choose to build up a healthy eating habit. Make conscious efforts to fill up your plate with nutritious food. Avoid the junks and add in more fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds to your diet to improve on health. While it is easier to chow down food while watching something on the TV, making conscious efforts to chew the food well and savour the taste helps uplift health.

Find 30-minutes for fitness

Staying fit can be as simple as taking out 30 minutes from your daily life and spending it on exercises. Be it about taking a walk in the park or rolling out a yoga mat for some enriching yogic asanas, some level of activity during the day can keep your muscles active and your stamina going. Choose an appropriate time and give 30 minutes each day to keeping yourself fit.

Digital Detox getaway once a quarter

From intrusive email alerts to constant social media sharing, technology is an ever-present guest in our daily life. It’s even snuck its way into experiences meant to be relaxing and revitalising, like vacations. While electronic devices can certainly help ease some travel troubles, it can also be a relief to step away from your phone or computer. The best way to do so is to plan a digital detox getaway once a quarter to resume the sanity of our mind. One of the best bets is to intentionally choose Wi-Fi-free hotels or pockets of the country with no intrusive phone signal at all.

Catch up on sleep

Give yourself permission to rest and rejuvenate. Healthy sleeping habits enhance one’s mental ability, emotional health, and productivity. It helps reduce stress, anxiety, and depression while imbibing feelings of positivity and happiness. Make it a habit to sleep at least 8-10 hours a day to let your body recharge. Resolve to part from toxic habits as you embrace each new day. Take New Year 2020 as the time to reflect on your choices and build a healthy lifestyle!

