How To Lose Weight Amid Lockdown: Tips & Tricks To Keep Your Weight Loss Journey Intact

How to lose weight even in lockdown has become a big question as most of us are stuck home and have less space for exercising. The gyms are also closed due to the lockdown and how to lose weight even in lockdown is what most of us want the answer to.

Here are tips on how to lose weight even in lockdown that will help you curb your weight while you are stuck at home fighting the virus.

Read Also| Bhumi Pednekar Shares Glimpse Of Her Shiny Nail Art, Here's How You Can Do It At Home

How to lose weight even in lockdown:

Eat well

In this time of lockdown eating well is needed to keep your immune system strong. Having seasonal fruits and other produce will help you build your immunity and at the same time as you eat nutritious foods likes fruits and veggies you will not gain much weight. This will help you keep your weight in check.

Read Also| Kim Kardashian To Kylie: Times When 'KUWTK' Sisters Had A Fashion Face-off With Each Other

Eat less

In this time of lockdown, you will need to eat less as you do not require the same amount of food that you need while you go out to work every day. As you will be burning fewer calories by staying home, it is good not to consume more calories than required. Get a diet fixed that will help you reduce weight. There are many free online calorie counters that can be used to determine how many calories you will need for the day.

Read Also| Anna Wintour To Get 20% Cut In Her Million Dollars Annual Salary Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Mix high & low-intensity workouts

While you are at home, you can mix high and low-intensity home workouts to give you balanced health. You can do weightless training with your body. Exercises like crunches, pushups, planks and others can be practised which will help reduce weight and help you gain the fitness you need.

Read Also| Anushka Sharma To Katrina Kaif: 5 Bollywood Divas Who Rocked White Sneakers Look

Yoga

Practising yoga will also aid your weight loss target. There are many yoga exercises to do at home that don't require any special equipment. Additionally, as yoga needs less space it will help you in this time of lockdown. This is a perfect home workout which will help you reduce weight.

Diclaimer: It is important to note that these tips are not meant to be a substitute for doctors' advice, and keeping good health should be everyone's first priority at this time. Always consult a nutritionist or trainer when planning to make any drastic changes to your weight and fitness level.