How To Make Hand Sanitizer At Home Using Rubbing Alcohol

With a global epidemic at large, hand sanitizers are in high demand. With no cure being released yet, people only know of a few precautionary measures to be taken to keep the virus at bay. One of those measures is maintaining cleanliness and washing your hands at regular intervals. With this being said, people are quickly stepping out to stack up their hand sanitizer supply as the facility to wash their hands anywhere is not always available. In that case, here is how to make hand sanitizer at home making use of simple rubbing alcohol.

How to make hand sanitizer at home

Keep in mind that when you make sanitizer at home or even when you use an isopropyl alcohol sanitizer, it is not always effective in fighting off germs especially when your hands are dirty and greasy. They cannot eliminate 100 per cent of the germs. But it is better to have something handy rather than submitting to ridiculous markups on random websites.

Follow these steps to learn how to make hand sanitizer at home with the use of rubbing alcohol and other simple ingredients. You can also use isopropyl alcohol sanitizer as a substitute for normal sanitizer because reportedly the properties of alcohol are effective in fighting against viruses.

How to make hand sanitizer: Ingredients required to make sanitizer at home

2/3 cup 99 per cent rubbing alcohol

1/3 cup aloe vera gel (you can also use freshly extracted aloe vera gel)

Optional: 8-10 drops of essential oil for smell

Bowl and spoon

Funnel

Empty liquid soap or hand sanitizer bottle

Optional: Gloves

How to make hand sanitizer: Directions to make sanitizer at home

Step 1: Add the rubbing alcohol and aloe vera in a bowl and mix with a spoon. Make sure that you keep pure alcohol away from your skin.

Step 2: Funnel the mixture into the empty bottle. Put the cap back on and voila, you have your hand sanitizer ready to use.

You can also make your isopropyl alcohol sanitizer smell better by adding a few drops of essential oils.

Things to take care of

As easy as making a hand sanitizer at home may sound, high quantities of rubbing alcohol may damage your skin.

Make sure you stick to the 2:1 proportion and keep the amount of alcohol around 60 per cent.

Make sure you use gloves while making the sanitizer as it will be safer.

DISCLAIMER: All of the information mentioned above is thoroughly researched and complied through various websites. Make sure you take proper measures when making the product. Make use of proper equipment and consult a general physician for any allergies you may have to the ingredients used above.

