How To Use Oats For Skincare? Here Is How You Can Prepare An Oatmeal Mask At Home

Many of us have often come across the term oats. Advertisements, online portals, and many fitness enthusiasts have plenty of reasons to prove why adding oats to the diet could be beneficial. But apart from health, oats also have properties that can help in nourishing skin. As oats are known to be high in fiber, they help soak excess oil from the skin. Read on to know how to use oat, its benefits for skin and how to prepare a face mask of oats at home.

READ | Oat Milk Recipes You Can Easily Make At Home For A 'healthy You'

Oats for skincare

Before heading to make a face pack, any newbie needs to understand the pros and cons of the product they are using for the first time. As the skin differs from person to person, it is important to know if the oats are suitable for your skin. For the unversed, oats reportedly contain various nutrients including zinc and iron and an antioxidant called avenanthramides.

READ | Here Are Four Unique Ways To Include Healthy Oats In Your Diet

Oatmeal for face

An oatmeal face mask can come in handy to help you tackle a few of your skin and beauty needs. Oats reportedly can soak the excess oil in your skin and help you to treat acne. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties are said to help to heal dry skin and remove dead skin cells. Saponins, a compound in oat, are also natural cleansers.

READ | How To Eat Oats The Right Way? Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna Shares His Way

Oatmeal face mask

Oat could be mixed with various ingredients available in the kitchen according to the different skin types. For dry skin, an oatmeal face mask made with coconut could be beneficial. Inflamed skin can be cured with oatmeal and cucumber mask. The oatmeal mask mentioned below will help make any kind of skin glow.

Grapefruit & Oatmeal Mask

The antioxidant in red grapefruit and oatmeal can help make your skin look radiant. Their combined properties help in exfoliating gently and brighten skin. It also helps in clearing out pores. To prepare the mask at home, take 1/2 cup cooked and cooled oatmeal. Do not forget to cool it down properly. Add 1/2 cup juice of red grapefruit and 1/2 cup of milk (preferably fat milk). Mix everything in a bowl and apply it to the skin. After 15 or 20 minutes, you can rinse your face.

Benefits of the ingredients used in the mask

The ingredient used to make the face mask will offer numerous benefits to the skin for their various properties. Red grapefruit packed with antioxidants helps to combat free radicals. The antioxidant Beta Carotene helps to transform dull and dehydrated complexions. On the other side, fat milk is a rich source for vitamin D, which will help prevent skin ageing.

READ | Oat Milk Is A Great Substitute For Regular Milk; Know Here Why?

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is taken from various online reports. The website does not ensure 100% accuracy as the results may differ.)