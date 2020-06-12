Malaika Arora Gives Step-by-step Guide On How To Perfect Yoga Pose 'Vrikshasana'

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is known to maintain a great physique and often gives her fans some fitness goals. She has been quarantining at home, like almost all other celebs, amid the lockdown. Malaika Arora is quite active on her social media and has started the ‘14 days 14 Asanas challenge’. She recently told her fans to do the Vrikshasana.

Malaika Arora shared the steps of Vrikshasana with her fans as well. She mentioned that the yoga pose is comparatively an easy one but said it has a lot of benefits. Malaika Arora said, ‘Today's challenge is Vrikshasana or the Tree Pose’ before diving into the step by step process of doing the asana. Check out the steps to understand how to do Vrikshasana:

How to do Vrikshasana?

· Stand erect with the soles of your feet flat on the ground

· Fold the right leg and place the sole on the inner thigh of your left leg, with your toes pointing downwards

· The right leg should be perpendicular to the left leg

· Fix your gaze and slowly extend your arms upwards, in a namaskar position

· Repeat on the other side

The yoga pose of Vrikshasana, also known as the tress pose, has many health benefits. Malaika Arora hence stated that Vrikshasana is easy but also fundamental. Check out some of the health benefits of Vrikshasana or the tree pose.

Health benefits of Vrikshasana

· It helps to maintain balance and tests endurance

· It helps in strengthening the legs

· It is good for the hips

· It improves the level of concentration

· It helps in improving the neuromuscular coordination

Malaika Arora in her post mentioned that she is enjoying the ‘14 days 14 Asanas challenge’. She took to her Instagram and mentioned that she is enjoying watching her fans mimic the move. She also asked her fans to keep sending her the pictures of their yoga poses and tagging her in the posts.

Malaika Arora wrote, “Hey guys, I hope you are all enjoying the #14Days14Asanas challenge because I SO am! Keep those gorgeous pictures rolling in and do not forget to tag me.” [sic] About ‘Malaika’s Move of the week’, which is Vrikshasana, she wrote, “This is an easy but a fundamental one, now let's see you guys do it!” [sic]

