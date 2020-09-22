Malaika Arora Thanks 'Friends' For Being By Her Side; It's Not Kapoor Sisters This Time

After testing positive for COVID-19 on September 7, 2020, Malaika Arora successfully managed to beat the novel virus and bid adieu to self-isolation on September 20. Now, earlier on Tuesday, Arora took to her Instagram handle to thank 'Friends' for being with her in 'good and bad times'. However, it's not the Kapoor sisters this time around, but the American sitcom Friends.

Maliaka Arora rejoices as 'Friends' completes 26 years today

Malaika Arora is an ardent Friends fan and her Instagram story is proof. Earlier today, India's Best Dancer judge took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the occasion of 26 successful years of Friends. For the unversed, the first episode of the iconic American sitcom aired on NBC on September 22, 1994. Thus, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl took the opportunity to thank the TV series for being with her in 'good and bad times' as she shared a poster of the David Crane and Marta Kauffman show. The poster featured lead characters Rachel, Monica, Joey, Chandler, Ross, and Phoebe.

The NBC sitcom Friends has gone to achieve cult status over the years and is deemed as one of the most iconic series in the history of global television shows. The American TV series broadcast ten seasons spanning ten years, i.e. 1994-2004. The plot of the comedy show mainly revolved around the lives of six friends, played by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora has finally beat COVID-19 as she recently shared her health update with fans on social media. Arora tested negative and is out of self-isolation, she revealed the day before yesterday in an extensive IG post. Sharing a photograph of herself clad in a nightsuit with a face mask on, the 46-year-old thanked everyone for their 'immeasurable support' and 'good wishes'.

She wrote, "Out and about"...M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. (sic)". A grateful Malaika Arora added, "I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times".

