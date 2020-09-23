Malaika Arora Shares Her Thoughts On COVID-19 And December 2020 Through A Meme, See Here

Malaika Arora is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She regularly shares updates about her life for her fans on social media. The actor has recently recovered from COVID-19 pandemic. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 7.

Recently, several 2020 memes have been doing the rounds on the internet. Today, Malaika Arora took to her official Instagram handle and shared one such meme for her fans. Here is a look at what Malaika Arora thinks about COVID-19 and December 2020 through her meme.

Malaika Arora's thoughts on COVID-19 and December 2020

Malaika Arora shared the meme which talked about the current pandemic and December 2020. Her thoughts about both are really relatable to everyone looking at the current situation. She took a sly dig at everyone who is blaming the year and are waiting eagerly for 2021.

The meme shared by Malaika Arora on her Instagram story read as “Everyone’s waiting for 2021 as if COVID expires on December 31st. Here is a look at Malaika Arora’s Instagram story.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Thanks 'Friends' For Being By Her Side; It's Not Kapoor Sisters This Time

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns 40, Malaika & Amrita Pen Heartwarming Wishes For 'Bebolicious'

Malaika Arora's health

Malaika Arora had shared with her fans on September 7, 2020 that she had tested positive for Coronavirus. She had said that she was feeling fine and was asymptomatic and following all the required protocols. She had mentioned that she will be quarantined at her home as instructed by the doctors and authorities.

As she shared the post on her Instagram, various celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Pulkit Samrat, Twinkle Khanna and her numerous fans had wished for her speedy recovery. Here is a look at Malaika Arora’s Instagram.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Overcomes COVID-19; Exults 'finally Out Of My Room After So Many Days'

Also Read | Malaika Arora Shares Hilarious Yet Relatable ‘difference’ Between Year 2019 And 2020

Three days ago, Malaika Arora announced that she has overcome COVID-19 and is now finally out of her room. She showed her gratitude in a long caption where she thanked everyone for their love and support.

She captioned the post as, "Out and about"...M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.ðŸ¤—ðŸ™♥ï¸” Here is a look at Malaika Arora’s Instagram.

Promo Image Credits: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.