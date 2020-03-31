Cristiano Ronaldo Wanted To Workout At 11 PM After Grueling Serie A Match: Medhi Benatia

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the best football players in the world. The Portuguese superstar has made his name for being one of the hardest workers in and out of the football pitch. Stories of Cristiano Ronaldo showcasing his insane work ethic are in abundance on the internet. However, his former teammate Medhi Benatia shared an incident when he realised 'Ronaldo was not a normal person'.

Cristiano Ronaldo workout: Benatia shares epic story

Now playing for Qatar club Al-Duhail SC, Medhi Benatia recalled the time Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to workout right after a football match. Speaking to radio station RMC, Medhi Benatia stated, "For the game against Atalanta we were the two unused substitutes because three days later we were going to play again and the coach wanted to make rotations."

"When we were on the bus back, Cristiano Ronaldo sent me a message: 'What are you going to do now?' I told him: 'It's 11 PM. I'm going home. Why?" Benatia revealed.

The defender further added that Ronaldo texted him stating he wanted to exercise in the gym as he barely got to break a sweat during the game.

Medhi Benatia then said, "At that moment I realized that Cristiano is not a normal person. When you work with him, you respect him more because you see that he sacrificed his whole life for football."

While Ronaldo wanting to workout right after a game makes for an incredible story, it is believed Benatia got one detail wrong in the incident. The game which was played back in December 2018, between Atalanta and Juventus, ended in a 2-2 draw. However, unlike Benatia's story, Cristiano Ronaldo did play a part in the game, coming on as a substitute in the 65th minute. Ronaldo played an important role as he scored Juventus' second goal in the 78th minute of the game to secure a draw for the Bianconeri.

Cristiano Ronaldo workout: Cristiano Ronaldo stats

The incident exemplifies Ronaldo's desire to constantly keep working and establishing himself as one of the best in world football. Despite being 35, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains an important player for Juventus and Portugal's national football team. Since leaving Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018, Ronaldo has scored 53 goals in just 75 appearances. Before the Serie A was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, the former Manchester United attacker netted 21 league goals in just 22 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine

Speaking of the coronavirus outbreak, Ronaldo remains in quarantine with his family in Madeira. The Portuguese international has had a constant presence on social media, sharing his various workout routines with his supporters. The 35-year-old reportedly partnered with agent Jorge Mendes to donate €1 million ($1.1 million) to three intensive care units for coronavirus patients at hospitals in Portugal.

