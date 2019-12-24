Wine And Spirits Christmas Eve Hours - Opening And Closing Time

Christmas has arrived making everyone feel joyous and excited. Many have already prepared a list of things to do during this festive season. Christmas is one of those days when friends and family come together and have a great time. Some decorate their houses and have a house party, while some love to visit restaurants & bars to enjoy wine with their loved ones. Here is a list of places to visit during this Christmas season and till what time they are open.

Will Majestic Wine and Spirits be open on Christmas Eve?

Majestic Wine and Spirits is a wonderful place to go with friends and family during this festival season. It has a great list filled with several types of wine and it is known for its red wine. The staff is knowledgeable and offers an impressive service. The atmosphere is classic and informal filled with a joyful environment. At such a time. people tend to visit such wine places for enjoying with family and friends with some exotic drinks. On Christmas Eve, this marvellous dining place is going to stay open to offer their best services.

Also Read | Exquisite rooftop bars in the world that will fill your heart with tranquility

Is Majestic Wine and Spirits open on Christmas Day?

Sadly, no such information has been provided by the official website of this place. However, being a restaurant and bar, this fine wine and good spirits place will most likely be open on this festive day. An individual can be rest assured that Majestic Wine and Spirits will resume working on their normal timings from December 26. They have provided this information to reduce the inconvenience of their customers and have wished them a Merry Christmas.

Also Read | Rooftop bars in Bengaluru that you must visit with your family and friends

Also Read | Majestic rooftop bars in Pune that are perfect for your next dinner or date

Also Read | Scenic Rooftop bars in Kolkata that will make your date sublime