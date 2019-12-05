Exquisite Rooftop Bars In The World That Will Fill Your Heart With Tranquility

Rooftop bars are scenic and pleasant. They are ideal for an unforgettable dining experience for you and your loved ones. In this huge world, there are thousands of rooftop bars with the best breathtaking views to experience. Visiting such open-air sky bars will fill the mind with ambience and peace. Here is a list of the best rooftop bars in Delhi that offer a sublime dining experience-

Baba Nest – Phuket

While finding best rooftop bars in the world, Baba Nest in Phuket’s Sri Panwa Resort is a must-visit. This rooftop bar offers its visitors an incredible 360° gratifying view of the sunset. Baba Nest is also known for its excellent and quick service and mouth-friendly delicious cuisine. Many people all around the world, especially Indians, visit this restaurant whenever they tour in Thailand to explore its beauty.

Also Read | Rooftop bars in Bengaluru that you must visit with your family and friends

Marina Bay Sands – Singapore

The Marina Bay Sands is not a place; it is an experience that a person needs to have once in their life. It has the world's most gigantic infinity pool where a person can swim and see the scenic beauty of Singapore. It was an outstanding beach feel while being on the top of the world. The restaurant offers a delicious dining experience, under the bright Singapore sky.

Also Read | Scenic Rooftop bars in Kolkata that will make your date sublime

Beach House Rooftop – Abu Dhabi

The location of this rooftop bar gives its visitors a chance to explore the beauty of Saadiyat Island coast. The Beach House Rooftop is undeniably the greatest place to be in Abu Dhabi. The rooftop restaurants offer extensive cuisine options that are filled with pitch-perfect cocktails. Apart from delicious delicacies, this place in the United Arab Emirates offers the best view of sunsets that one can enjoy with their partner on a date.

Also Read | Picturesque rooftop bars in Delhi that offer an ambient experience

Also Read | 5 best Rooftop bars in the city of dreams that you must try with friends or family