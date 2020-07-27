World Hepatitis Day 2020 | All You Need To Know About Its History, Significance & Theme

Hepatitis is one of the deadly diseases which can lead to death if not treated properly. To spread awareness about this fatal disease, WHO established this day. Here's all you need to know about this day and the significance of it.
World Hepatitis Day is celebrated on July 28 every year. The date marks the birthday of scientist Dr Baruch Blumberg who discovered the hepatitis B virus. He also won a Nobel-prize for his discovery and for developing diagnostic tests and vaccine for the virus.
World Hepatitis Day is celebrated to spread awareness about the hepatitis virus. The virus primarily affects the liver and causes inflammation. This subsequently leads to other health complications including liver cancer.
There are five main types of the hepatitis virus, namely A, B, C, D and E. However, among these, B and C are the most deadly and combined together they claim over approximately 1.3 million deaths each year according to WHO reports. Even during the current Coronavorus pandemic, the hepatitis virus is also adding to the mortality count of the world.
Every year WHO designates a particular theme for World Hepatitis Day to help spread awareness about the various factors involved with this disease. The theme for World Hepatitis Day 2020 is 'Hepatitis-free future' which mainly focuses on preventing hepatitis B virus infection among mothers and new horns. On this year's World Hepatitis Day, the WHO will issue the guidelines to be followed for this agenda.
The WHO has asked all countries to make a collective effort and eliminate hepatitis virus within 2030. It has also issued some general guidelines for the people to follow. Take a look:
Also Read: What Is World Hydrography Day And Why Is It Celebrated? Details Inside
Also Read: World Music Day Images To Send To Your Fellow Music Lover, Check Inside
Also Read: World Music Day Wishes To Send To Your Fellow Music Lover; See Here
Also Read: Summer Solstice Wishes To Send To Family, Friends And Loved Ones