World Hepatitis Day 2020 | All You Need To Know About Its History, Significance & Theme

Hepatitis is one of the deadly diseases which can lead to death if not treated properly. To spread awareness about this fatal disease, WHO established this day. Here's all you need to know about this day and the significance of it.

World Hepatitis Day's history

World Hepatitis Day is celebrated on July 28 every year. The date marks the birthday of scientist Dr Baruch Blumberg who discovered the hepatitis B virus. He also won a Nobel-prize for his discovery and for developing diagnostic tests and vaccine for the virus.

What is the significance of World Hepatitis Day?

World Hepatitis Day is celebrated to spread awareness about the hepatitis virus. The virus primarily affects the liver and causes inflammation. This subsequently leads to other health complications including liver cancer.

There are five main types of the hepatitis virus, namely A, B, C, D and E. However, among these, B and C are the most deadly and combined together they claim over approximately 1.3 million deaths each year according to WHO reports. Even during the current Coronavorus pandemic, the hepatitis virus is also adding to the mortality count of the world.

What is the theme for World Hepatitis Day 2020?

Every year WHO designates a particular theme for World Hepatitis Day to help spread awareness about the various factors involved with this disease. The theme for World Hepatitis Day 2020 is 'Hepatitis-free future' which mainly focuses on preventing hepatitis B virus infection among mothers and new horns. On this year's World Hepatitis Day, the WHO will issue the guidelines to be followed for this agenda.

The WHO has asked all countries to make a collective effort and eliminate hepatitis virus within 2030. It has also issued some general guidelines for the people to follow. Take a look:

All newborn babies should be vaccinated at birth against hepatitis B. This is to be followed by two additional doses

All pregnant women should do routine checkups for hepatitis B, HIV and syphilis and receive proper treatment if needed

Everyone should be given access to prevention, testing and treatment of hepatitis. This also includes drugs addicts, prisoners, migrants, and others who are affected

If hepatitis B is tested and treated timely, it can prevent liver cancer

Even during a pandemic such as COVID-19, the immunization, diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis B should be carried out

World Hepatitis Day Images

