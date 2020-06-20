World Music Day Images To Send To Your Fellow Music Lover, Check Inside

World Music Day originated in France and is known as "fête de la Musique" which loosely translated means "festival of music". Now it is celebrated in almost 120 countries across the globe. Every year, June 21 is celebrated as World Music Day. The day is celebrated to honour the amateur as well as professional singers around the world. It is also celebrated to create awareness about artists and also encourage the young generations to show their talent.

World Music Day History

World Music Day was first celebrated sometime in the 1970s on June 21. American musician Joel Cohen, who was then working in a French radio station, wanted bands to play in order to welcome the first day of summer. The day was then adopted by the Ministry of Culture in 1982 after the efforts of Minister of Culture Jack Lang and French composer and music Maurice Fleuret.

The first festival of music happened on the streets of Paris and became a rage very quickly. In 1985, June 21 was also celebrated as the European year of the Music and in 1997 the European year of Music and the European Party of Music charter was signed at Budapest. Since then, every year a theme is also fixed to spread awareness one or the other aspect of human life.

This year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the festival of music stands cancelled. However, everyone has been encouraged to celebrate it at home. The World Music Day theme for 2020 is "Music at the intersections".

Here are some images for World Music Day 2020

Image credit: wincalender.com

Image credit: edexlive.com

Image credit: capersrouge.com

Image credit: radioandmusic.com

Image credit: yourquote.in

Image credit: whatsupinlife

Image credit: 123greetings.com

Image credit: currentaffairs.adda.247.com

Image credit: Pinterest

Image credit: Facebook

Image credit: The Hans India

Image credit: picsdownloadz.com

Image credit: Shutterstock

Image credit: Shutterstock

Image credit: Shutterstock

Image credit: Shutterstock

Image credit: Shutterstock

Image credit: Shutterstock

