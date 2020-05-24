Geek Pride Day Quotes: Unleash Your Geek Using Some These Amazing Quotes

Geek Pride Day is celebrated every year on May 25. It celebrates all things that are geeky! People whose lives revolve around things that are related to sci-fi, fantasy, board games, video games, comic books, cosplay, anime, steampunk, and zombies, and much more, can have this day to shine and show off their knowledge about such things. This also includes geeking for technology, science, and innovations as well.

All the Geeks out there can wish each other using some amazing quotes from their favourite Geek material. Here is a compiled list of some of the best quotes from various fandoms that one can send to their fellow friends to wish them Happy Geek Pride Day. These will not only commemorate the day but also pay homage to such amazing works of art, fiction and fantasy.

Geek Pride Day quotes

“If I’m not back in five minutes, just wait longer.” – Ace Ventura, Ace Ventura, Pet Detective

“Invention, my dear friends, is 93% perspiration, 6% electricity, 4% evaporation, and 2% butterscotch ripple.” – Willy Wonka, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

“Greetings, programs!” -Flynn, TRON

“Games? You want games, I'll give you games.”- Flynn, TRON

“You should have joined me! We would've made a great team!” - Ed Dillinger, TRON

“I find your lack of faith disturbing.” -Darth Vader, Star Wars

“In my experience there is no such thing as luck.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” – Yoda, Star Wars

“Goonies never say die.” -Mike, The Goonies

“Nothing shocks me –I’m a scientist.” – Indiana Jones, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

“Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together… mass hysteria!” – Dr. Peter Venkman, Ghostbusters

"You don't act like a scientist. You're more like a gameshow host." - Dana Barrett, Ghostbusters

"Uh … if there's a steady paycheck in it? I'll believe anything you say." - Winston Zedmore, Ghostbusters

“Oooh, ahhh, that’s how it always starts. Then later there’s running and screaming.” – Ian Malcolm, The Lost World: Jurassic Park

“ET phone home.” – ET

“Wait a minute, Doc. Ah… Are you telling me you built a time machine… out of a DeLorean?” – Marty McFly, Back to the Future

Screen door on a submarine, you dork. - Marty McFly, Back to the Future

No! It can't be; I just sent you back to the future! - Dr. Emmett Brown, Back to the Future

"Yer a wizard, Harry" – Rubeus Hagird, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure. – Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

But you know, happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light. – Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

“When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.” — Cersei Lannister, Game of Thrones

“Never forget what you are. The rest of the world will not. Wear it like armour, and it can never be used to hurt you.” — Tyrion Lannister, Game of Thrones

“If you think this has a happy ending you haven’t been paying attention.” — Ramsay Bolton, Game of Thrones

Quotes for Geek Pride Day!

"Live long, and prosper." – Spock, Star Trek

"Things are only impossible until they're not." – Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Star Trek

"Change is the essential process of all existence." – Spock, Star Trek

"It's hard to believe your pathological inability to make a decision finally paid off." - Bertram Gilfoyle, Silicon Valley

"I wanna go back to being weird. I like being weird. Weird's all I got. That, and my sweet sweet style." - Moss, the IT Crowd

"Wubba lubba dub dub" - Rick Sanchez, Rick and Morty

"Listen Morty, I hate to break it to you, but what people call “love” is just a chemical reaction that compels animals to breed. It hits hard, Morty, then it slowly fades, leaving you stranded in a failing marriage. I did it. Your parents are gonna do it. Break the cycle, Morty. Rise above. Focus on science." - Rick Sanchez, Rick and Morty

"The universe is basically an animal. It grazes on the ordinary. It creates infinite idiots just to eat them." - Rick Sanchez, Rick and Morty

Geek Pride Day 2020: Geek OUT!

"Avengers! Assemble!" - Avengers Endgame

"This Is The Fight Of Our Lives. We Are Going To Win. Whatever It Takes." - Avengers Endgame

“There is only one Lord of the Ring, only one who can bend it to his will. And he does not share power.” – Gandalf, Lord of the Rings

“That there’s some good in this world, Mr. Frodo… and it’s worth fighting for.” – Sam, Lord of the Rings

“Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.” – Galadriel, Lord of the Rings

Scissors Cuts Paper. Paper Covers Rock. Rock Crushes Lizard. Lizard poisons Spock. Spock smashes scissors. Scissors decapitates lizard. Lizard eats paper. Paper disproves Spock. Spock vaporizes rock. And, as it always has, rock crushes scissors." – Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory

I am the king of the nerds.” — Leonard Hofstader, The Big Bang Theory

I often forget other people have limitations. It’s so sad.” — Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory

“There’s a reason I don’t have a list of villains as long as Bruce’s, Barry’s, or even yours. When I deal with them, I deal with them.”

― Geoff Johns, Justice League: Trinity War

You Either Die A Hero, Or You Live Long Enough To See Yourself Become The Villain - The Dark Knight

“Why so serious? ” ― The Joker

