Vajrasana: All About This Yoga Position And Its Benefits

Yoga and meditation go hand in hand. Yoga poses help in strengthening the body physically and mentally. Vajrasana is a simple sitting yoga pose. The name of this pose comes from the Sanskrit word Vajra, which means diamond or thunderbolt.

Vajrasana pose and health benefits

How to sit in Vajrasana?

Start by kneeling on the floor, on a yoga mat.

Pull your knees and ankles together, with the bottom of your feet facing upward and big toes touching.

Exhale and sit back on your legs with your buttocks resting on your heels and your thighs resting on your calves.

Keep your hands on your lap and sit in this position for as long as you can. (preferably 3-4 minutes)

Benefits of Vajrasana:

A number of studies have been done on this yoga position and all have proved that this yoga position gives positive health benefits. A study concluded that Vajrasana reduces the discomfort for people suffering from lower back pain. It is also beneficial for people who suffer hypertension and improves concentration.

Some other benefits of Vajrasana include aiding in digestion, relieving or preventing constipation and strengthening the pelvic muscle. It also helps in keeping the mind calm and stable, curing digestive acidity and gas formation in the body.

Vajrasana also helps in relieving knee pain and strengthens the thigh muscle. It helps in relieving back pain and helps in treating urinary problems. It also increases blood circulation in the lower abdominal region, helps in reducing obesity and even reduces menstrual cramps.

However, you need to consult a doctor before starting this yoga position. It is advised that people who have gone under knee surgery and those who have a spinal cord condition should not perform this yoga position. Even pregnant women need to consult their doctors before performing this yoga pose.

