Best Cleaning Ideas For Your Fridge That Will Leave It Spotless In No Time

Cleaning the fridge is as important as it is neglected. People seem to be under the assumption that because fridges are not directly involved in cooking, they don’t need to be cleaned as efficiently or as frequently. The reality could not be further from that- a lot of food is regularly stored in the fridge, which makes them prone to soiling, dirt, odours, and the like. To the ones who are wondering how to clean a fridge, one can use the following cleaning ideas that will get the job done brilliantly.

Simplest Ways to Clean a Fridge

Materials required

Dishwashing liquid.

Natural cleaning agents such as vinegar & baking soda, lemon juice, and the like may also be used.

Soft cloth

Also read | Mushroom Cleaning Ideas For First-timers To Enjoy A Delicious Meal

Method

Even if one is using natural cleaning agents to clean the fridge, it is important to remove all food items from the fridge. Cleaning an empty fridge is much easier than cleaning a fridge that is full of foodstuffs.

Next, all the removable parts of the fridge must be removed. These include the shelves and drawers. These parts need to be soaked in a mixture of warm water and dishwashing liquid, and then washed and wiped before being reattached to the fridge. Doing this ensures that every inch of these appendages is free of dirt and grime.

For the rest of the fridge, one can use a mixture of the same dishwashing liquid and warm water and wipe down the inner and outer body of the fridge with a cloth. It must be ensured that any cleaning item being used does not leave any tiny debris inside the fridge itself since this can become a breeding ground for bacteria inside the fridge. A microfiber cloth works best for this step because it assures thorough cleaning as well as holds its shape.

There are often stains inside the fridge that are too difficult to get rid of simply with soap and water. You can easily remove these stains by using a paste made out of baking soda and water. The thick paste needs to be applied to every stubborn stain inside the fridge and then left for an hour. Then, wiping away the stains with a microfiber cloth will remove them for good.

Also read | Best Cleaning Ideas And Tips For White Shoes That Will Leave Them Whiter Than Before

These cleaning hacks for a clean fridge are going to help get a perfectly clean fridge every time. At the same time, it is not a good idea to use disinfectants like bleach or kitchen cleaners inside a fridge, because they are too harsh. Regular dishwashing liquid is a good and non-toxic choice for cleaning the fridge. Besides, one must make it a point to clean the fridge twice in a month to maintain appropriate levels of hygiene.

Also read | Effective Cleaning Ideas To Keep Whiteboards Spotless

Also read | Goa: Lokayukta Pulls Up Tourism Dept Over Beach Cleaning