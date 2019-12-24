Effective Cleaning Ideas To Keep Whiteboards Spotless

Whiteboards are often used for various things in classrooms and offices. People often use them for mapping out their explanations and ideas. However, the ink used on them can affect the glaze and colour of the boards after a prolonged period of use. Yes, like any other commodity that is used regularly and often, whiteboards too can become quite problematically dirty, to the point where the writing on them is hardly legible. Luckily, it is quite easy to get rid of ink stains on whiteboards and get them looking as good as new again. So, if one has a whiteboard at home and is looking for solutions on how to clean a whiteboard, the process mentioned below will prove to be very effective for them and show immediate results. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Weight Gain Tips To Healthily Gain Fat And Muscle Mass Quickly

Simple Hacks to Clean a Whiteboard in Few Minutes

Materials required

Clean Microfiber cloth or any other soft cloth

Isopropyl alcohol, hand sanitizer, baby wipes or water mixed with dishwashing liquid

Also Read | Christmas Present Wrapping Tips For You To Try This Festive Season

Method

Before the stain removal process begins, any writing on board must be removed. If one has used a permanent marker on the board, it can be very difficult to get rid of. One way to get rid of permanent marker writing on the board is by writing over it with a dry erase marker. Then, wiping away the whole thing with a microfiber cloth will remove the writing from the board completely.

Once the writing is gone, one can focus on the stains left on the board by markers. These stubborn stains can be effectively removed with cleaning agents like isopropyl alcohol, hand sanitizer, and the like.

All one needs to do is put some of the cleaning agents on a clean microfiber cloth and rub the board.

Also Read | Winter Essentials: Tips To Prepare For A Hill Station This Holiday Season

Circular motions work best for this process, as it gets rid of the grime and stains much more thoroughly.

While doing this, one can see for themselves the ink and stubborn stains melting away, and the board is restored to its initial state of cleanliness.

After this, the board needs to be wiped dry with a dry cloth.

This process can be repeated if there are too many stains that need removal, or if the stains are too stubborn or difficult to remove.

If the board is too big, one can divide it into sections and then take up the cleaning process bit by bit.

Also Read | Skincare Tips | Use Ice In Your Makeup Routine And Its Benefits