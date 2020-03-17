Classic Gardening Books Which Must Be On Every Gardener's Must-read Listread

The love of gardening and plants is often observed in the majority of individuals. But gardening is not something you learn in a day. It is a skill which requires dedication and time. The knowledge of gardening is generally passed on from one generation to the other. But if you aren't lucky enough, then classic gardening books can come to your rescue. A couple of good classic gardening books by experts can help you roll-up the gardening skillset on your sleeves.

Even though there are infinite books written on gardening technique, there are some masterpieces which shouldn't be missed. So if your searching for a list of must-read classic gardening books, then your quest is over. Take a look at some best gardening books for beginners who wish to gain knowledge about this rejuvenating concept-

Books on gardening to add to your reading list this March

We Made a Garden (Magery Fish)

Source: Claudia Instagram

This is one of the best gardening books for beginners which is a classic. Written by Magery Fish, We Made a Garden published in 1956 in Britain. It is a story of a married couple who share a common love for gardening. That's when they decide to create an exemplary cottage garden. It tells you how to build a garden from scratch. An iconic book, which should be on every gardener's must-read list.

The Education of a Gardener(Russel Page)

Source: Lrodriguez Instagram

Written by celebrated author Russell Page, The Education of a Gardener is nothing short of an encyclopedia for a beginner. Counted amidst the best gardening books for beginners, The Education of a Gardener is a biography. It slowly mentors you about the dos and don'ts of horticulture. A must-read of all classic gardening books to increase your knowledge about the art of gardening.

Down the Garden Path(Beverly Nicholas)

Source: Cornflower Instagram

Touted amidst the top 5 classic gardening books of all times, Down the Garden Path is a story about formulating a garden from the niche. It is a cult story about a gardener who went through several trials and tribulations to build a garden in London. The way Beverly Nicolar has crafted this book is highly endearing.

The Well-Tempered Garden( Christopher Lloyd)

Source: Jonathan Race Instagram

If you are not an avid reader, and only wants to read a single book, and start your journey as a gardener, then this is the ideal book for you. It is a people-favourite of all classic gardening books by well-known writer Christopher Lyold. A book which tells about each and every necessary detail required to know about gardening. A highly recommended book by some of the gardening experts, definitely a choice when it comes to investing in best gardening books for beginners.