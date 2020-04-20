Here Are Some Cleaning Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Hygienic; Read More To Know

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, people have become conscious, taking necessary precautions to avoid the spread of the disease. People are supporting the lockdown by staying at homes and the kitchen is being used the most. As everyone is aware that Coronavirus can live on any surface for several days, it is important to make sure that the kitchen is clean. Here are some cleaning tips to keep the kitchen clean amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Advises People To Keep Their Kitchens Clean, Adds 'disinfection Is Crucial'

Also Read: Here Are Some Tips To Follow In Kitchen Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Cleaning tips to keep your kitchen clean

Make use of soap and water

Using soap and water to clean your kitchen is one of the most effective ways to get rid of any germs that may be present in your kitchen. It is advised to clean your kitchen with soap and water every night after you are done using it and every morning before you start your cooking.

Disinfecting

Soap and water will disinfect your kitchen. You need to make sure that your kitchen is thoroughly cleaned. For this, you can pick out products which have bleach or hydrogen peroxide as it contains 70 per cent alcohol solutions.

Avoid using home remedies

For kitchen cleaning, if you are using natural ingredients like salt, vinegar lemon then you may be wrong. These ingredients are good for basic cleaning. But when it comes to killing stubborn viruses, it may not be effective.

Drying

It is said that one must not use their kitchen right after cleaning it. After you are done cleaning your kitchen with water, you need to allow enough drying time. Rather than using a kitchen towel to dry the surfaces, air drying is always a better option as the kitchen towel may contain all sorts of germs.

Make use of the dishwasher

If you have a dishwashing machine in your kitchen, you have to use it more often. The temperature rise in the dishwashing machine will clean and disinfect the utensils thoroughly.

Also Read: Four Incredible Kitchen Organising Hacks That Will Bring Out The Inner Marie Kondo In You

Also Read: Amid Covid Lockdown, IRCTC Fires Up Its Kitchens To Fill Over 50,000 Hungry Stomachs A Day