Desi Hacks: Here Are Some 9 Brilliant Ways To Make Use Of Your Old Newspapers

Almost all of us have stacks of old newspapers lying around. We have made a list of ways in which you can put them to use. Indians have a reputation of being able to utilize any given item to its entirety. Often, they come up with various life hacks which makes life easy. In the true desi spirit, if you haven’t recycled or thrown your old newspapers out yet, here’s how you can repurpose them.

Keep your vegetable drawers clean and fresh

Vegetable drawers in the fridge can get smelly over time and have a particular odour. To keep them free of smell, place newspapers in a thin layer at the bottom of the drawer. Change it over time and you'll have a cleaner fridge all the time.

Animal litter boxes

To protect the floor from any accidental animal mishaps, line up the bottom of your animal litter boxes and kennels with newspaper for easy clean-up during spills and leakage.

Packing material for fragile items

You can drop the expensive bubble wrap when it comes to packing multiple items. Packing your stuff in newspapers is both easy and reliable. The bonus is that it can also prevent packaging mishaps.

Use it as wrapping paper for presents

There are several unique ideas when it comes to gifts and presents. You can wrap your gifts in a newspaper, with a contrasting ribbon. This will give the present a more creative look.

Shoe deodoriser

Start by sprinkling some baking powder on some old newspaper and make them into tiny balls. Put them in your shoes and leave overnight. By morning there will be no moisture and odour. You can even place crumpled newspapers in suitcases or storage bins for a few weeks to remove stale smells

Make your own Origami bows

Make beautiful origami bows from colourful newspaper pages. These will also make any gift look better and than a stick-on.

Ripen your fruit and vegetables in no time

Simply wrapping your apples in a newspaper can help them stay fresh for longer. Similarly, wrapping unripened tomatoes can help them ripen faster. This can be useful in the kitchen.

Polish glass surfaces

Don't go for expensive towels when cleaning glass surfaces. Newspapers are excellent at cleaning glass surfaces, including mirrors, glass-top tables, and oven doors. spray the glass surface with a solution of vinegar and water and rub them with crumpled-up newspapers to achieve a streak-free shine.

Protection from spills and leakage

You can place several layers of newspaper under the tablecloth on your kitchen or dining table to protect the surface from spills or damage.

(Photo: Shutterstock)