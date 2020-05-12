Easy Lighting Ideas That Will Help You Set The Right Ambience For Your Home

Most people are aware on the importance of furniture and decor when it comes to setting up their home's. However, many overlook the crucial importance of lighting. Your home's lighting can significantly affect the ambience and overall mood of your home. In fact, poor lighting can ruin the mood even if your home decor is brilliant. So undoubtedly, lighting is one of the most important aspects of home decoration that many overlook. Here are some easy lighting ideas that can help you improve your home's ambience.

Task lighting

[Image by The Coherent Team on Unsplash]

Task lighting is a specific form of lighting that is used only under certain conditions, such as when you are working or studying. Different rooms require different forms of task lighting, depending on the task most commonly conducted in that area. When done correctly, task lighting will significantly improve your room's ambience and will even help your own productivity.

Ambient lighting

[Image by chuttersnap on Unsplash]

Ambient lighting is something that everyone has in their homes, but most do not consider it an art and only think of it as a generic necessity. Ambient lighting is the light used to illuminate your whole room, basically all tube-lights, bulbs etc. For most people, this light is only a substitute for natural light. However, one can truly improve the mood of their home by choosing the right kind of ambient lighting. Depending on the room's furniture, paint, and overall theme, the right kind of lighting can truly set the right mood.

Accent lighting

[Image by Meelika Marzzarella on Unsplash]

Accent lighting have no essential function like task lighting or ambient lighting. However, accent lighting is essential for aesthetic purposes. They can be used to highlight a particular location or object. Accent lighting is basically decorative lights that can help you draw attention to your gorgeous furniture and mantle pieces. Accent lighting is useful both indoors and outdoors. When outdoors, you can use it to highlight the beauty of your porch or garden.

[Promo Image from Bundo Kim from Unsplash]

