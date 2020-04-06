How To Choose The Best Lighting While Working From Home

The desk and chair in the office are the most comfortable when one wants to work efficiently. However, work from home is also important, especially in the current situation. As the whole world is battling against the Coronavirus pandemic, many offices have given their employees an option to work from home. People are working from home and therefore, how to light a home office becomes an important question at such times. How to choose the best light for home while working? Here are some tips to work from home and about how to light a home office and how to choose the best light for the house.

How to light a home office?

Indirect light

While working from home, one should avoid direct light. The direct light is very harsh for the eyes. Instead, one should always look for ways to keep the light indirect and illuminating the workspace with more ambient light.

Location

Location and source of lighting become important while working. A light source behind a person may create unnecessary shadows and glares on the screen while working. To avoid such unwanted hurdles while working the locations of the light source becomes important. Choose a place that does not flash the light directly, but also gives ample light for you to work efficiently

Natural light

Natural light is the best source of light while working or doing any activity. Sunlight provides warm lighting that improves the work environment. Make sure to keep the windows open letting in as much sunlight possible. On the other hand, direct sunlight should be avoided to prevent glares in some cases. It is best to have the natural light in front of or next to your screens.

Desk lights

For dedicated work like computer and filing work, a well-defined light source is required. An adjustable desk lamp might just do the trick. If one has a habit of doing different things at different places, setting up dedicated task lighting is very important.

Decorative lighting

Most of the office lighting consists of ambient light and dedicated task lighting. Besides that, some offices also have decorative lighting that helps in improving the visual character of the space you are working in. One can make use of lamps and decorative lights at home to give it a unique and eye-pleasing look.