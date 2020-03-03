Wondering What To Do With Extra Room In House? Turn It Into Something You Would Love

Sometimes, you cannot decide what to do with that one spare room in your house. But an extra room is actually a boon, as you can mould it into anything you want it to be. Here are some fun ideas that you can use to turn that extra room in your house into something enjoyable and interesting.

Game Room

A game room is a fun idea for a bachelor as well as a family. Game Rooms are especially handy when you are stress and want to let loose or want to spend some quality family bonding time. If you have the money, try to get both board games as well as video games. For setting up your video games, just place a spare TV against a wall and get any gaming console you want. You should also consider getting board games such as a carrom table or a billiards table.

A personal study

A personal study is very useful for those who need to bring their work home. If you are a busy person and have a lot of stress and responsibilities, a personal study is a must, as it helps you work in peace, undisturbed by the daily routine of a house. A study can also be used as a dedicated room to store your work files and projects.

A library

If you have an extra room and are a book lover, then you should really consider turning that room into a library. You can even become a proficient book collector if you have a room dedicated to safely storing them. If you are a collector of media in general, then you can use as a library to store your movie DVDs, comic books, music discs etcetera.

A pet room

Have a pet and an extra room to spare? Then why not consider moulding that extra room into a room dedicated to your pet. Pets also love to have their own little playground and personal space. You can build a scratch post and add tunnels and crawl spaces that can be used as a playground by your pet. The room can also be your pet's bedroom and toy storage room.

A home gym

If you have a spare room and also want to work out, then consider turning the room into a makeshift gym. Get the basic training equipment that you need and know how to use. A home gym is perfect for those who are too busy to work out in a professional gym.

