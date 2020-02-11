Four Ways To Marry Colours With The Theme Of Your Home

While renovating the home, wall colours hold as much importance as the home decor. Choosing for an appropriate shade for your room requires a lot of research. Because of the availability of numerous shades and textures, each paint colour can transform the look of your home. Below, we have penned down five ways to choose the perfect shade that can match the theme of your house.

Here are the best ways to marry colours with the theme of your home

1. Choose the rights shade to set the mood

Every colour has the ability to alter your mood. Therefore, when it comes to choosing an apt shade for your room, it requires a bit of research. It is necessary to choose a colour which fills the house with positive energy and brims you with enthusiasm. Each shade is powerful in its own ways. Every colour has the power to change the atmosphere and a person’s thoughts. If one enters a vibrant home, their is an instant boost in ones energy. Similarly, if one visits a dark home, their mood alters in an instant. You should understand which colour suits your personality the best and paint your walls accordingly.

2. Monochrome can be boring

Monochrome paint trends once in every few years. They look quite classy, yet give a somewhat formal tone to the house. Though it looks unique and subtle, after some time it becomes boring to look at. Therefore, it is best to use monochromes for a formal setup.

3. Minimize the use of bold shades

Bold colours add style to your simple abode. However, it is advised to use them in moderation. They darken the room and swallow the light. Bold patterns and shades need to be added in proportion. Your home decor gets more visibility when placed against a lighter shade background.

4. Complementary colours

Even if you are opting for contrasting colours, they should complement each other. This will create a flow and add to your home’s uniqueness. Choose every room and paint it with a distinct shade.

