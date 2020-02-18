Home Cleaning Services And Maintenance Agencies In Bangalore For After-party Cleaning

Hosting a house party is not an easy task. Imagine a scenario. You managed to accomplish the task of having a house party. You got the drinks, the food, and the playlist for the party is also ready. Your friends come over to your place and enjoy the great party you had planned for them. After a successful party, your friends leave your house with smiling faces and you get back to your house.

After getting into the house, you see one of the biggest tasks of the party still pending: cleaning the house and bring it back to the way it was. You do not want to indulge in cleaning the house as you are also tired of all the partying. But the house needs to be cleaned. For those living in the young and vibrant city Bangalore, a professional and reliable cleaning service in Bangalore to clean your house after the party is the best option. Here are a few cleaning and maintenance agencies in Bangalore that will be perfect to clean your house after the successful party.

Home cleaning services and maintenance agencies in Bangalore

I Broom

This home cleaning services are based out of Banashankari and provide home cleaning services round the clock. This cleaning service has a 4.4-star rating out of 5 making it a good option for getting your house cleaned after a party. You can call them and the service will be provided to you on your doorstep. They take payment in cash, debit, and credit card.

Lucky Star Enterprises

This home cleaning services provider is one of the best service providers in the areas of Nagarbhavi, Mallathahalli, and Bangalore. This cleaning service has a 4-star rating out of 5 which makes it one of the best cleaning services in the area. They provide all kinds of services and can be called to make bookings. For payment details contact the phone number provided on their website.

Clean Fanatic

This home cleaning services provider is based in HSR Layout of Bangalore and provides home cleaning services from 8 am to 8 pm. They have a rating of about 4.8 stars out of 5 from over 2500 reviews it has received making, it one of the best home cleaning services in Bangalore.

Deep Cleaning Services

This home cleaning services provider is based in Hal 3rd Stage, Bangalore and provides home cleaning services like kitchen cleaning and much more. They have a rating of about 4.9 stars out of 5 from over 400 reviews it has received making it one of the best home cleaning services.

HomeTriangle

This home cleaning services provider provides home cleaning services round the clock and is based in Indiranagar of Bangalore. They have a rating of about 4.4 stars out of 5 from over 150 reviews.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

