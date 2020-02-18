Home Cleaning Services In Kolkata Perfect After-party Saviours

There are many people who love to host grand parties or big gatherings at home. However, getting the place cleaned after the guests leave, looking at every nook and corner for used tissue papers may not be everybody's cup of tea. For those who find it an extremely difficult task to clean up the house after a party, here are few home cleaning and maintaining agencies in Kolkata who would have their homes squeaky clean:

Home Cleaning A-Z solution

This is one of the home cleaning services in Kolkata for those who stay in south Kolkata, especially the Ballygaunge area. Their office is located at Monohar Pukur Road in Ballygunge. They offer both home cleaning services as well as office and commercial cleaning services. They have great reviews and a 100% response rate. The contact number of Home Cleaning A-Z Solution is +919883019365. They also have discounts for certain cleaning services. Their working hours are from 10 am to 7 pm.

Karishma Housekeeping services

This agency is located in Ganji Mill Factory Barasat, Kolkata. They are a verified agency that offer home cleaning services together with office and commercial cleaning services. Their working hours are Sunday from 8 am to 10 pm and Tuesday to Saturday, from 8 am to 10 pm.

Teamgenix Services Solution Pvt. Ltd.

For all those who reside in North Kolkata, this agency provides great home cleaning services. They are located in Nager Bazar, Dumdum and have a 90% response rate. The services offered by them are home cleaning, housekeeping, and office cleaning. They also have a branch in Alipurduar, Asansol, Baharampur, Bankura, Bardhaman and many more places. Their working hours are from Monday to Saturday from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm. They are one of the most sought-after home cleaning services in Kolkata as well as in the suburbs.

Proknock Management Services

This agency is located in the Kasba region of south Kolkata. They offer home cleaning services, office, and commercial cleaning services and Septic tank/drainage cleaning services. This agency has a 97% response rate. The working hours of Proknock Management Services are Sunday to Saturday, 24 hours.

