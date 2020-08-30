Home Décor Ideas For Pastel Interiors Inspired By Taapsee Pannu's Quaint Abode

A blend of pastel colours with classical decor elements creates a quaint and charming space for the perfect indoor home décor. Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu have often given us the best examples of what a pastel interior should look like. Here are some of the best home décor ideas to give your home a quaint pastel look.
Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2020: Unique Gift Ideas To Make This Day Special For Your Siblings
There is something about shades like baby pink, mint green, and baby yellow that people find very hard to resist. Soft, soothing, varied, and versatile; these colours can also be neutral when needed. Best suited for a cosy sophisticated space, pastel colours also come with many benefits when used as a home décor idea. Some videos posted by Taapsee Pannu on her official Instagram story show how soothing her own washroom looks after the interiors were filled with pastel colours. She captioned the post, "courtesy by interior designer @shagun_pannu".
Also Read | Home Decor Ideas To Steal From Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' California Home
Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Last-minute Decoration Ideas Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Also Read | Anushka Sharma And Other Celebrity-wedding Inspired Ideas To Recreate For A Beach Wedding