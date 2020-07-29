Home Decor Ideas To Steal From Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' California Home

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is quite active on her social media and often posts amazing pictures of her home in Los Angeles. She shares this California home with her husband Nick Jonas. Going by the pictures, it is clear that the house has some amazing decor spread across it. Take a look at some home decor ideas that are definitely worth borrowing from the couple's home.

Home Decor Ideas to borrow from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' home

Pastel Couch

Among many other trends, pastel-coloured couches against pastel-coloured walls deserve all the attention. Priyanka Chopra's home also has one such corner where a white coloured couch is placed in front of a white coloured wall.

Wall Painting

When it comes to home decor, getting an aesthetic look is the new cool. In an attempt to make the house walls give out an aesthetic vibe, people often opt for heavy painting or canvas painting designs for their walls. Priyanka and Nick's Cali home also has a decorative floral design spread across an entire room on beige coloured walls.

Giant plant pots

To add a more positive and fresh vibe to the house, people now pick indoor plants as well as outdoor plants for their houses. To give it a more unique look, they pick plant pots of unique shapes and sizes that fit right with the entire room's decor. Along with indoor plant pots, Nick Jonas' backyard also has some amazing giant plant pots that make the house look even more beautiful. Throw on some fairy lights on the pot and you have a picture-perfect place ready for you.

Huge Bookcase

One thing that most houses have in common is a bookshelf. Some add it because they are avid readers while others just add it for decorative purposes. Regardless, it adds to the home's decor and makes a room look more aesthetic. Priyanka and Nick's house also has a huge library that sits on a classic white coloured bookshelf.

Rocky Walls

When it comes to wall decors, people now prefer a more raw and edgy look to it. Instead of painting them and adding different wall textures, people simply give it a brick-type or rocky texture. Priyanka's house also has rocky-textured walls spread across the house that give it a beautiful look and sit right with the rest of the decor.

