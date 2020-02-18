Home Décor Stores In Mumbai To Refurbish And Decorate Your Home Beautifully

Decorating the house has become a hobby for many out there. Some like to decorate the walls, whereas some like to refurbish or redesign the interiors in an innovative way. If you are looking for a good home decor store in Mumbai, then check out these stores to shop the best vintage chandeliers, patterned wallpapers, aesthetic stickers, and experimental patches!

5 best home decor stores in Mumbai

Vaishnavipratima, Lower Parel

This a lavish designer studio located in Lower Parel. Vaishnavipratima has been reported to be the best store to shop quirky stuff to decorate your homes. Every piece of decor here has an amazing combination of nature, vintage, and modernity. They also have decor made from multiple materials including metal, glass, wood, ceramic, paper, clay, etc.

Address: 6 Vasan Udyog Bhavan, opp Phoenix high street, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013.

Freedom Tree - Home Decor Store

This store in Mumbai offers some amazing and cosy home decor stuff that you may want to purchase to give your walls a modern twist. The store is widely famous for its unique handpainted ceramics. Their phenomenal designs are bound to give your room a relaxed vibe.

Address: Plot No. 57/A, Bandra Breeze, 23-28, 28th Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050.

AA Living - Luxury Home Decor Store

This store was reportedly found nearly 20 years ago. Known for its uncompromising passion for quality, brilliant designs, immaculate craftsmanship and lasting value, this is one of the best home decor stores in Mumbai. They also offer some exceptionally well-merchandised high-quality bed and bath textiles, rugs and accessories.

Address: Rajul Apartments, 9 Harkness Road Near Elizabeth Hospital, opposite State Bank of India, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400006.

Magnolia Furniture Store

This store has a wide range of sustainable designs, refined aesthetics and quality designs. A few products here also promise quality and sustainability. Some reports suggest that the range and variety of dining tables here are amazing.

Address: Magnolia, 83/C, Hansraj Pragji Building, L. N Papan Marg, Off Near Naka, Dr E Moses Rd, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400018.

Good Earth

Popularly known for its beautifully curated wide range of home accessories, this store in Mumbai could be a paradise for many who love to upgrade their room interiors. They offer a variety of soft furnishings and delicate furniture too. A report claims that the store is a little expensive but it is worthy of its hype.

Address: 11-12 Raghuvanshi Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013.

(Image courtesy: Canva)