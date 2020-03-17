Home Décor Tips For Space Utility To Take From Neena Gupta & Masaba Gupta's Home Tour

In modern times, the problems regarding space have been increasing every day. The houses are becoming smaller and more compact as the demand for them have been increasing. Owning a house or being able to call a space your own is anyone’s dream. Whether it is a studio apartment or a bungalow that we live in, how we decorate it plays the most important role.

A house tour of Masaba Gupta and her mother and actor Neena Gupta has inspired fans on how to use the available space and turn it into a cosy, peaceful home. Read on to know some interesting facts about space utility and how the mother-daughter duo has turned their apartment in Mumbai into a cosy peaceful space.

Read | Ekta Kapoor's Web Shows To Watch This Weekend | Check Out List

Smart storage ideas to take away from Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta house tour

Wall Hangers

In the post below one can see a wooden wall hanging as well as other hooks that are mounted to the wall. It is an excellent way to create space for all the small articles that get lost when kept elsewhere. It is also a great idea to store things if one does not have enough space left in their wardrobe.

These can be utilised to hang bangles, intricate neckpieces, chunky jewellery, ties, scarves etc. They do not take up much space and are good to keep your articles at hand and untangled.

Read | A Suitable Boy: Ishaan Khatter's Never-seen-before Avatar Surprises, Fans Start Countdown

Planters by the window

As Masaba Gupta explained in her house tour she said that to get a feel of garden and closeness to nature, they have put plants in their window. She also emphasised that though plants and flowers looking soothing to the eye, they must suit the style and should not be too many of them.

Source: Still from Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 3 Featuring Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta

Source: Still from Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 3 Featuring Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta

Declutter

Another important thing to bear in mind while decorating your house is- the importance of decluttering. While a lot of people have a lot of emotional value for things and articles, it is important to not store things and cluttering if there is a shortage of space. Decluttering gives the mind a sense of space and sends positive vibes.

Read | From Jitendra Kumar To Mithila Palkar; These Bollywood Actors Began With Web Series

Read | Home Decor Ideas: 7 Interesting Wall Decor Options Which Add Style And Zing To Your Home

Image Credits: Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta Instagram