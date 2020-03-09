The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Home Décor Tips To Make An All-white Kitchen Space More Colourful And Lively; Check It Out

Home

Home décor tips become an essential thing to known about when willing to add more colour to an all-white kitchen space. Here are a few to help one to do it.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Home décor tips

Kitchen decor themes and interiors are some of the important aspects when building a house. One of the most classic kitchen decor themes in an all-white kitchen. However, an all-white kitchen may look dull in some time. Therefore it is important to decorate your kitchen right. Here are some home decor ideas to make your kitchen look colourful and lively. 

Use open shelving

Open shelving is one of the best ways to add colour to an all-white kitchen. This would help in showcasing a beautiful scenario of colourful dinnerware when you enter the kitchen. According to interior designer Jennifer Gilmer, one should not add excessive dinnerware to add colour, it is important to maintain a certain space or else it will look messy. She also suggests that one should not use objects that conflict in colour and shapes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emily (@oursouthwestnest) on

Colourful Sink

Minimal colour addition is always preferred by architects and interior designers in an all-white kitchen and what’s better than having a colourful sink. This would add the required colour to your kitchen, but remember not to go overboard and choose a soothing colour that goes for a long time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AzzaRefaat (@azzarefaat.designs) on

Also Read| Home decor ideas to give your abode a Maharastrian twist

Add colour underfoot

Kitchen décor accessories are the best option to add colour to an all-white kitchen and create a certain kitchen décor theme. For the same, you can prefer colourful rugs or carpet tiles to give the desired theme to your kitchen. According to Jennifer, one should not prefer a single colour rug and instead, opt for a multicolour one as it goes well with an all-white kitchen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ptolemy Mann Rugs (@ptolemymann.rugs) on

Also Read| Chinese home decor ideas: 3 items that can be used to make your home beautiful

Choose colourful cookware

Don’t underestimate the visual impact of vibrantly coloured accessories. Cookware is one of the easiest kitchen décor ideas to add colour an all-white kitchen décor theme. One can prefer colours like red, blue, green and even yellow coloured cookware.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ieteke Interiors Ireland (@ietekesinteriors.ie) on

Also Read| Rajasthani home decor ideas that will give your house a rustic twist

Revamp your seating

It is important to opt for colours to cheer your all-white kitchen theme but it is important to keep it minimal. Therefore, interior designer Vanessa Deleon suggests that one can opt for colourful seatings. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Garden Architecture & Design (@gardenarchitecture) on

Also Read| Pet-friendly home decor tips to make your furry friends feel happy

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Amit shah
HM AMIT SHAH HAILS INDIA EVES
Allahabad HC
YOGI GOVT'S DAMAGE RECOVERY STALLED
Women's day
PM MODI'S #SHEINSPIRESUS MOVEMENT
Kamala
HARRIS ENDORSES JOE BIDEN
International Women’s Day 2020: 'Generation Equality' talks about equality as norm
WOMEN'S DAY THEME TALKS EQUALITY
Hardik Pandya
PANDYA, DHAWAN MAKE COMEBACK