Home Made Ganpati Decorations Which Will Save A Huge Amount Of Money

Getting the décor right for Ganesh Utsav can turn out to be quite expensive if done through a professional. There is no need to spend a fortune on decoration when the regular expense itself can exceed your budget. If you decide to take care of the décor with a bit of DIY, you will also be able to give the Lord Ganesh mandap a personal touch. Here is a look at a few styles to keep in mind if you have a few craft essentials at home.

Home made Ganpati decorations

1. The colourful home

This is one of the most creative options to opt for if you are decorating your house yourself. All you need is colourful pieces of cloth for some patchwork. Make homely décor items like mandala and rangoli designs on these cloth pieces and hang them around the house. If you use brighter colours, your room will look shiny and well-lit as well. You can also use other items like kites and make a colour block combination out of it.

2. Classic flowers

Flower decorations are the most opted kind of DIY decor ideas, sure to give you a fragrant and bright interior. You have the option to replace this décor with classic flowers like lilies and orchids. You can also combine blue orchids and vanilla candles to give an exotic and elegant look. You can also control the lighting of the room through this method.

3. Mirrors and bling

Another common, yet elegant style to adopt is the one studded with mirrors and glitter. All you have to do is decorate the mandap with proper glitter to make it look extremely classic and out-there. Golden combined with glitter will give you an over-the-top look which is exactly what goes well with a grand celebration like Ganesh Chaturthi. You can also choose your Ganesha idol keeping the theme in mind.

4. Paperwork

This is one of the easiest options to opt for especially if you are working on a time frame. It is also very cost-efficient as all you need is a pair of scissors, a bunch of coloured papers, and glue. You have to stick these colour papers around in a manner that the mandap does not look crowded. You can create various figures with these papers and hang them around. Make sure you use the right combinations or it will look cluttered and juvenile.

