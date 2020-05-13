Here Is Step-by-step Instructions On How To Grow Wheatgrass At Home

Growing wheatgrass at home is very easy and inexpensive. According to Healthline, wheatgrass is high in nutrients and antioxidants. The website also suggests that wheatgrass could promote weight loss. It also claims that wheatgrass does everything from detoxifying the liver to improving immune function.

According to the health website, wheatgrass is an excellent source of several different vitamins and minerals. It further claims that wheatgrass is high in vitamins A, C and E as well as iron, magnesium, calcium and amino acids. Most people like to consume wheatgrass in the form of juice.

Having a shot of wheatgrass juice in the morning is considered a healthy way of starting the day. But wheatgrass juice could be very expensive. But what could be better than being able to grow wheatgrass at home?

Items required for growing wheatgrass at home

Jar or bowl for sprouting

1 cup of wheat sprouting seeds

Tray with holes for draining

Soil enriched with fertilizer or compost

Plastic lid with air holes

Instructions for sprouting wheatgrass seeds

For sprouting the wheatgrass seeds, rinse a half cup of seeds and remove any stones or debris. Place these seeds in a sprouting jar or bowl. Fill the jar with water and cover it with a plastic lid. Soak these seeds for at least 6 hours or overnight.

After this, drain all the water from the seeds. Repeat the rinsing and the draining process at least 2 to 3 times daily. The seeds will start sprouting in 2, 3 days. At this stage, the tails will begin to show.

How to grow wheatgrass?

Add half or one-inch layer of soil in the growing tray.

Spray some water to moisten the soil but avoid overwatering.

Sprinkle sprouted seeds everywhere across the soil.

Then sprinkle some loose soil over the seeds.

Place the tray in a dry place with indirect sunlight.

Cover the tray with a plastic lid with air holes. Make sure the lid is tall enough to allow the grass to grow at least 1 to 2 inches.

Using a spray bottle water the seeds daily until the seeds root and grass begins to grow.

After the grass has grown about 1 to 2 inches long, remove the cover.

Continue watering the grass daily.

