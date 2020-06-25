How To Make Acrylic Paints At Home: 4 Easy Steps To Make Acrylic Paints At Home

Several artists see acrylic paints not as a want but as a need. While acrylic paints help artists to paint a vivid picture of their imagination, they are quite expensive to buy. However, these paints have innumerable uses that make their purchase rather indispensable. While other paints fail to last on surfaces like wood, acrylic paints successfully perform the task. Acrylic paints are not only used for canvas-painting but can also be used to paint surfaces like metal, fabrics, and ceramics. So don’t worry if money is an issue to buy, as here are four steps that will teach you how to make acrylic paints at home:

ALSO READ: DIY Father's Day Cards: Here's How To Add Personal Touch To Your Gifts

Before we begin to learn how to make acrylic paints, we must make sure that we have the following things at home:

1) A glass surface

2) Pigments

3) Water or alcohol

4) A glass muller to mix everything

5) A binder to bind the various liquids together

ALSO READ: Bhavana Takes Up Painting, Says 'Little Things In Life That Matter The Most'

How to make acrylic paints at home?

Put the liquid base on the glass surface and add some pigment to the solution. It is preferable to use alcohol as a solution. This is because alcohol has a lower density as compared to water. Hence it allows easy disbursement of pigments. Grind the pigment using a muller. Make sure to get rid of inconsistencies present within the mixture. You can also add some more pigment to the mixture if it seems to be thin. Use a medium to mix the above mixture. You can choose a medium depending on the finishing touch that you desire. People generally opt for the chrome, matte or metallic touch. Store the paint in a tube, bottle or glass container. Make sure to use sealed caps or coverings. This is because acrylic paint is quite prone to drying-up.

ALSO READ: Shooter Manu Bhaker Driving Tractors, Riding Horses And Painting

You are now all set to begin your artistic journey! Acrylic paints add an ethereal touch to decorative paintings and hence are often used during final finishing touches. Considering, the lockdown situation, home improvement is the only option that is left for us. Further, owing to DIY at home videos, one can easily make acrylic colours at home.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma Paints The Whole Town Red With Her Pic; Here's How

Promo Image Source: Instagram account @teddiparkerart