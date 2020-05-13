How To Sanitise Car At Home Amid Lockdown To Make Sure It Is Coronavirus-free?

Nowadays, it has become impossible to switch on the television, radio or mobile phone and not read or hear about the deadly impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic on the world. While everyone is figuring out various preventive measures to keep COVID-19 at bay, a lot of folks have a few common questions crossing their minds regarding the safety measures to be undertaken to keep their cars away from being infected.

However, it is extremely important for all the car owners to thoroughly clean their cars to make sure that their own cars do not turn hotbeds of Coronavirus. While the use of hand sanitizers and disinfecting wipes have been suggested by many experts to wipe down the interior of the car, here are various others measure that you can undertake to make sure that your vehicle is Coronavirus-free:

How to sanitize your car at home?

1) Clean surfaces with a disinfectant spray

For all the areas that cannot be wiped down by a disinfecting wipe, make sure you are sanitizing those areas too with the help of disinfectant sprays. If disinfectant sprays are unavailable, you can also make use of alternatives like Lysol or Clorox and thoroughly wash the car once a week at least. It is also suggested that enter the car only when it is completely dried out.

2) Make use of a steam cleaner or a vacuum cleaner

A steam cleaner or vacuum cleaner will help you get rid of all the debris that is usually hard to reach out to. It is extremely necessary to make sure that each spot of your car is disinfected. Therefore, to clean all the airconditioning vents of your car, these cleaners might be of great help as all the air in the car passes through those vents.

3) Focus on cleaning the major touch-points of the car daily

A steering vehicle is said to have four times the germs than any other spots in a car. Therefore, make sure that you clean the steering wheel and other high touch-points of your car on a daily basis with either a hand sanitizer of any disinfecting wipes or sprays. After that, delicately rub those surfaces with microfiber towels to take good care of the car.

Check out a detailed video of how to sanitize a car at home:

