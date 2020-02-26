Is Grey Decor Going Out Of Style? Know Details About The Recent Trend

Just like fashion trends, there are certain trends that are followed in the categories of home decor and interiors too. From interiors being in bright colours to that of soothing ones, there are different trends that one can keep in mind while planning home interiors. One of the most followed trends in the home interior category is the grey interior which has been highly preferred by people since 2011.

Neutral palettes for home interiors include colours like grey, caramel and brown. When opting for grey interiors, they go well with that of warm-toned home decors. Warmer tones also help imbue a home with a timeless, enduring ambiance.

Is grey decor going out of style?

According to Valeria Jacobs, a home decor expert and influencer, Grey interior paints and decor were highly preferred in 2018 as a neutral palette was a major trend that year. By 2019, this trend started to decline as more warm tones like brown paved their way in home decor. There were also soft pinks and bright mustards that took high stakes in all house decor trends and therefore home decor experts came up with different opinions regarding if the grey decor going out of style.

However, there are certain things when it comes to neutral tones like grey, paving their way in the categories of home decor and interiors. Elizabeth Rishel, an interior designer said that grey paints are preferred for cabinets and doors when one prefers to paint their wall with colours like white and cream.

Grey decor ideas are also preferred to balance the whole ambiance when one prefers bright colours on their walls. This includes a light grey sofa and book cabinet to go with mustard walls. Therefore, assuming that grey interiors are completely out of trend would be wrong. Instead, the trend is likely to go down this year but it would still stay at some point.

Image Courtesy: Canva (Photo by Vecislavas Popa)