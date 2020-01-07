KonMari Techniques By Marie Kondo Will Help You Tidy Up Your House In A Jiffy

The Konmari technique is a method of simplifying and organising your house buy getting rid of the physical items that fail to spark joy. This method was popularised by the organising consultant Marie Kondo and was explained in detail in her best-selling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. Marie Kondo even had her own Netflix special where she went to people's homes to help them tidy-up their houses and documented it. When tidying up your house, the KonMari method simply teaches you to ask yourself one question, does it spark joy? If it does not, get rid of it.

1. Tidy All At Once

Instead of cleaning one room a day, try to devote an entire day or an entire weekend to tidy up your place. If you do it over an extended period of time, it will just wind up getting messy again in a few weeks. Although it may seem like a difficult task to tidy up your place in just one weekend, Marie Kondo can guide you right through it on doing what you can if you cannot do it in a day.

2. Visualise the destination

Before you start throwing things out, visualise what your ideal lifestyle would be like. Having concrete goals is important. KonMari teaches that by thinking in concrete terms, one can more accurately visualise the kind of home and lifestyle that you want.

3. Determine if the item sparks joy

Marie Kondo's lessons teach that in focusing on what does not make you happy, you are only inviting unhappiness in your home. You will generate more negativity when you focus on the items that you cannot stand. The method teaches that you should focus on what you love. By highlighting the items that bring you joy, the ones that don't automatically fall to the side.

4. Tidy by Category, not Location

Most of the time, people end up storing items that fall into the same category in various places. It is advised that instead of tackling a closet or a dresser, tackle your clothes first. Locate every single piece of clothing you own and lay it out on your living room floor and start Marie Kondoing it.

5. Tidy in Order

Marie Kondo also suggests an ideal order in which you should tidy up. You can easily separate everything out from each category into sub-categories. Creating your own categories often makes the process easier for you. The Maire Kondo checklist is as follows:

Clothes Books Papers Misc. stuff Sentimental

