Remodelling Bathroom Ideas: Things To Keep In Mind When Renovating Bathroom

Whether you have a simple bathroom or a fancy one, functionality is the most important for the bathroom. When one considers renovating their bathroom, a lot of things like remodelling bathroom cost and more need to be taken into consideration. While some catalogues provide great readymade ideas for the renovation, considering remodelling bathroom DIY is also a great option. While you are thinking of remodelling bathroom ideas, here are a few things to keep in mind before you start remodelling the space.

Remodelling bathroom ideas: Things to consider

Plumbing

Residential pipes are usually of 1½-inch for drains. People are often surprised at how much junk and hair go down the drain when it is of that length. Keep in mind that the larger the drain, the more likely it is to clog. The cost for upgrading to a 2-inch pipe is almost negligible but your bathroom model should allow it. Make sure you consider a smart plumbing option to remodel your bathroom.

Lighting

Recessed light fixtures throughout the ceiling will certainly brighten up the bathroom space. You can also consider putting up one or two of them in your shower. One of the most popular remodelling bathroom ideas includes adding a dimmer switch so you can adjust the mood in your bathroom. You can also add aesthetic mirrors following certain remodelling bathroom DIY ideas.

Cost

Another important thing that needs to be taken into consideration is the remodelling bathroom cost. When you decided to renovate your bathroom, you will most certainly need to set aside a budget. A proper remodelling bathroom cost will allow you to decide a certain theme for your bathroom. Your costs will help you pick the bathroom installments accordingly.

Wall-hung toilets

One of the most popular remodelling bathroom ideas that are picking up the pace is the wall-hung toilets. They are no longer too expensive for your pockets and also save up space in the bathroom since the tank does behind the wall. But people often have a lot of second thoughts regarding this because if they ever decide to opt for a floor-mounted unit, they will have to rework the entire supply.

Drawer Storage

Another popular remodelling bathroom ideas include adding up drawers instead of doors. They are easier to access and even easier to organise. Drawers can be added to the bathroom space easily as they can be cut around the plumbing. They also accommodate easily into the remodelling bathroom cost as they are large enough to store large items and fall easy on the pockets.

Shower choice

Based on your bathroom remodelling cost, you can pick a shower to your suiting. But the foremost question that arises is whether you want a shower or a bathtub. Once you decide that, you can go ahead to picking out a shower of your choice. When going for a shower, you will also need to take into consideration the choice of tiles for the flooring.

Window

This can prove to be a great feature if done properly. Consider picking up a frosted glass for privacy and preferably a one that opens so that you can get some fresh air. One can easily use interesting remodelling bathroom DIY ideas to add up quite a decoration around the windowpane or on the glass itself.

