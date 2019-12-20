Winter Essentials: Tips To Prepare For A Hill Station This Holiday Season

The winter season has arrived and some people are either cuddled in their blankets or planning their next trip. It is only in this season that people get to see snowflakes falling from the sky and snow-filled lakes. If you have made up your mind to experience the beauty of hill stations and have booked your tickets, then you can start preparing for your winter trip. Here are essential tips to prepare for a hill station:

Carry Woollens

This is one of the essential tips to prepare for the hill station. Make sure that you pack enough woollen clothes if you don't want to die of cold. Two quality jackets and or coats are a few winter essentials to carry for a hill station. Also, get some good body warmers and gloves.

Medicines

You may love the cold and snow, but your immune system is constantly at war during such times. If you have motion sickness, you can carry medicines that counter vomiting sensation while travelling up and down the hill. This is one of the most essential tips to prepare for the hill station. If you are someone who falls ill easily, then you may have to carry the required medicines.

Thermal water bottle

Though there are food stalls on the way and uphill, it is always better to carry your own water bottle. It is crucial that you carry your own water bottle or beverage of your choice. This winter essential will help to keep the drinks and other beverages hot for a long time. Carry a leak-proof thermal bottle.

Power bank - Your phone will be overworking

This is yet another important tip. While travelling to hill stations, you are walking the maximum and there are fewer chances to get your phone charged at regular intervals. Also, the phone networks are really low on the hill stations and that can drain your phone's battery. With this winter essentials, you can freely enjoy your journey without worrying about the battery life left in your phone.

