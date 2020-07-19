Trouble Sleeping? Here Are Some Easy Sleep Hacks To Ensure You Get Proper Rest At Night

Many people face issues in sleeping properly or getting a proper good night's sleep. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than one-third of U.S. adults routinely sleep fewer than six hours a night. And they also say that it is necessary to sleep properly, as benefits of adequate sleep range from better heart health and less stress to improved memory and weight loss. Below mentioned are some hacks that can ensure you get good sleep at night-

Here are some hacks to get a good night's sleep-

Change your diet

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is particularly important to lessen the food and drinks that include caffeine, such as coffee, tea, soft drinks, and chocolate, by mid-afternoon in their diet. It is also advised by the experts that one should keep their dinner the lightest meal, and finish it a few hours before bedtime. Do not opt for spicy or heavy foods, because it can keep you awake with heartburn or indigestion.

Exercise

Researchers in Northwestern University’s Department of Neurobiology and Physiology reported that formerly sedentary adults who got aerobic exercise four times a week developed their sleep quality from poor to good. These people also reported less depressive symptoms, more vitality and energy, and less sleepiness during the daytime. Hence, it is important to exercise but, the experts say that you need to be sure to wrap up your workout session several hours before bedtime. Experts say that this will surely help you get a good night sleep.

Avoid smoking

A study by experts says that it is found that smokers are four times more possible to not feel sleepy than non-smokers. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine say that smoking activates the simulative effect of nicotine and a person doesn’t feel sleepy. Experts also say that Smoking also worsens sleep apnea and other breathing illnesses such as asthma, which can make it hard to get restful sleep.

Become a Luddite an hour before bedtime

A National Sleep Foundation (NSF) survey researched and found out that mostly all participants used some type of electronics, like a television, computer, video game, or cell phone, within the last hour before their bedtime. And hence experts say that it is not the right method, because light and rays from these devices stimulate the brain, making it harder to rest. So, it is advisable by the experts that your gadgets should be away an hour before bedtime to fall asleep more quickly and sleep more peacefully.

Disclaimer:

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

