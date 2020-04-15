Wardrobe Cleaning Hacks: 3 Simple Steps That Are Effective In De-cluttering Your Closet

As the world is under lockdown due to COVID 19 pandemic, a lot of people have been utilising their time doing things which they could not do otherwise. While some people are catching up on reading or polishing their cooking skills, many have resorted to calming their minds by deep cleaning their house and organising wardrobes.

Decluttering is an activity that along with organising and tidying up space, helps the mind to calm down and stimulates creativity. So here are ways to declutter your wardrobe and organise it in 3 simple ways.

Three steps to declutter your wardrobe

Step one: Emptying and piling

Take out all your clothes and items from the wardrobe and put it in a pile. When you empty your wardrobe and make a pile, it helps you understand what you want to keep from the pile and what you want to do away with. Moreover, it will give you a vision of how you want to organise your wardrobe that would be empty at that moment.

Step two: Segregation

For the second step, you must make up your mind on how you want to organise your wardrobe. Do you want to put clothes according to their colours, or their style, or their category? For this, you must consider your needs and habits.

Another thing that comes under segregation is, selecting clothes you want to keep inside the wardrobe and the clothes and items you want to keep in storage (this is obviously the ones that you won’t be using very frequently, or are seasonal clothes).

Step three: The 'obvious no' pile

There must be some clothes or items in your wardrobe that you do not use or haven’t used in a long time. A simple way to figure that out is by asking your self these questions:

Have I used this particular piece in the last 6 months?

Do I like it when I wear this item?

This will give you an idea of the pile of clothes that are just lying in your wardrobe occupying space and haven't gotten picked up by you from a long time.

Major reasons for that could be,

They don’t fit

They are out of style

They are not your style.

For the first scenario, you could consider getting your clothes altered and fitted to your size so that you can get use out of them. If a particular item is out of style or not your style in particular, then, you could restyle it by trying some hacks and DIYs or consider donating them.

Image credits: Shutterstock