While At Work From Home, Here Are Some Effective Ways To Reduce Stress While Working

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected millions of people around the world. The people are requested to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Amid these conditions, people are more likely to work from home. While working from home provides an individual to work by being in their comfort zone, it may also cause stress. Poor internet connectivity, technical issues, disturbances from the family members and neighbours, work targets and deadlines, social Isolation – all these can make work from home more stressful than working on site. Here are a few ways to learn how to reduce WFH stress.

Schedule your work

When an individual is working in an office, there is a set schedule for work. This means even if you are not a morning person, you are bound to get up and go to work. Practice the same at home, set a schedule and work accordingly. Do not leave your work pending. It is also important to meet deadlines on time, therefore, prioritise your work according to a set schedule. Working from home gives you the flexibility to schedule your work around your personal life so you can achieve a satisfying work-life balance.

Take frequent breaks

One of the best things about working from home is that if someone feels physically or mentally stressed, they can take a break without anyone pointing it out. Numerous studies suggest that a sedentary lifestyle, including sitting on an office desk for long periods, can cause a lot of physical pains like backaches and neck pains, which can add to your stress. Get a cup of coffee or simply take a walk around to ease up your mind.

Create a dedicated workspace

A clean and dedicated workspace makes you feel more productive and motivated. Every day your environment of work remains the same and hence you don't have to develop a new working environment every day. When you don’t have a fixed space to work in, you’re most likely to use just any available space in the house. This will expose you to a lot of distractions. One of the pitfalls of working from home is having distractions. When you are distracted from your work, the tendency is that you won’t be able to complete your tasks on a schedule that can be very stressful. A dedicated workspace will help in omitting all these distractions.

Get rid of clutter

A working desk or space should be clean, the items that are not necessary should not be lying on your desk. According to a study, clutter can restrict your ability to focus, process information, and can make you distracted. Make sure to have your work area always clean and organised. Remove unnecessary items in your work area to help you focus better. If you have an uneaten bar of candy beside your laptop, a coffee mug from two days ago, or paper files that you haven’t touched in months, then it is important to clear your desk.

